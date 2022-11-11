Tournament Fisherman’s Luxury Mothership Is Turning Heads on the French Riviera

This experienced captain has an entire fleet of fishing boats, all called Uno Mas, and is also the proud owner of a fabulous floating mansion that his family can enjoy during fishing expeditions. It looks like a regular luxury pleasure craft, but also has a secret capability.
Among the gorgeous superyachts flaunting their silhouettes on the French Riviera, Vida has a special status. Recently spotted anchored off Nice, this 180-foot (55 meters) vessel is not just a home away from home for the owner’s family, but also a floating filling station for his fleet of fishing boats.
Brooks Smith, a passionate tournament fisherman and owner of several custom fishing boats, has also owned the Vida superyacht since 2019. Built by Heesen, this luxury yacht was specifically designed as a mothership for Smith’s other craft.
Frank Laupman from Omega Architects designed Vida with a foredeck that can accommodate two large tenders, also making more room for the master suite. It was also designed to be large enough to act as a refueling station for the smaller boats, during fishing trips.
At the same time, this mothership is a luxurious floating home for the entire family. Big enough to accommodate 12 guests in six staterooms, Vida sports a generous beach club with a LED light swimming pool and gym, as well as a sophisticated main salon with a large wine cellar.
The sophisticated interior style created by two big names in the industry - Francesco Paszkowski and Margherita Casprini – includes unique items from Be Design in Boca Raton, Florida (this was the studio’s first yacht interior project) and precious materials, such as Calacatta marbles, and Alpilignum teak.
Vida’s MTU engines help it reach more than 16 knots (18.4 mph/29.6 kph), also thanks to the efficient Fast Displacement Hull Form (FDHF) developed by Van Oossanen.
Sophisticated and practical, Vida is the best example of how to enjoy fishing in style.
Brooks Smith, a passionate tournament fisherman and owner of several custom fishing boats, has also owned the Vida superyacht since 2019. Built by Heesen, this luxury yacht was specifically designed as a mothership for Smith’s other craft.
Frank Laupman from Omega Architects designed Vida with a foredeck that can accommodate two large tenders, also making more room for the master suite. It was also designed to be large enough to act as a refueling station for the smaller boats, during fishing trips.
At the same time, this mothership is a luxurious floating home for the entire family. Big enough to accommodate 12 guests in six staterooms, Vida sports a generous beach club with a LED light swimming pool and gym, as well as a sophisticated main salon with a large wine cellar.
The sophisticated interior style created by two big names in the industry - Francesco Paszkowski and Margherita Casprini – includes unique items from Be Design in Boca Raton, Florida (this was the studio’s first yacht interior project) and precious materials, such as Calacatta marbles, and Alpilignum teak.
Vida’s MTU engines help it reach more than 16 knots (18.4 mph/29.6 kph), also thanks to the efficient Fast Displacement Hull Form (FDHF) developed by Van Oossanen.
Sophisticated and practical, Vida is the best example of how to enjoy fishing in style.