autoevolution
If you’re going to spend extended periods at sea fishing, you might as well make sure you have all the comforts of home with you – and especially all the fuel you need to keep your smaller boats going, during local fishing expeditions.

Vida Superyacht Has Wine Cellar and Waterfall, Doubles as Floating Gas Station

6 Dec 2019, 14:35 UTC ·
by
Home > News > Coverstory
The Vida superyacht by Heesen YachtsThe Vida superyacht by Heesen YachtsThe Vida superyacht by Heesen YachtsThe Vida superyacht by Heesen YachtsThe Vida superyacht by Heesen YachtsThe Vida superyacht by Heesen YachtsThe Vida superyacht by Heesen YachtsThe Vida superyacht by Heesen YachtsThe Vida superyacht by Heesen Yachts
With enough money, you can have all that, packaged in a massive, beautiful yacht. And money is of no consequence to tournament fisherman Brooks Smith, the current owner of a Heesen’s Vida superyacht. Vida was commissioned by Smith, who wanted a mothership for his sportfishing fleet, but one that wouldn’t be too big. He wanted to be able to cruise the world in it so he wouldn’t have to spend nights at port hotels anymore but, more importantly, he wanted a vessel large enough to act as a floating gas station for his smaller fishing boats.

This is how the 180-foot-long, fast-displacement Vida came to be. The superyacht was unveiled earlier this year and showcased at various boat shows after its debut at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, and then handed over to the new owner last summer. Since it is privately commissioned and owned, details on its price have not been made public, but pretty much everything else is well documented.  

With interiors by Be Design Associates, Vida is all about showing off, while maintaining a certain air of elegance and sophistication. Smith says he’s into minimalist interiors, but not in black and white, so he got a boat furnished in soft hues of brown and beige, in combination with smoked glass, mirrors and polished steel. The result is a cozy but somewhat masculine interior.

Vida is far from a regular luxury yacht, and not just because it can carry 27,000 gallons of diesel, enough to take it from Florida to Bermuda, and act as a floating fueling station for the owner’s smaller boats. Smith’s Bayliss 60 and Bayliss 68 fishing yachts can run for several days in isolated locations thanks to Vida’s large gas storage capacity, so he and his crew can go on extended expeditions without having to dock.

It has anything from a floating staircase to a wine cellar, and a pool with a waterfall, in addition to expansive staterooms, large dining and lounge areas, and solid performance on water. Speaking of performance, Vida is fitted with 2 MTU 8V 4000 M63 Diesel engines, can reach top speeds of 16 knots and a range of 4,500 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 13 knots.

The standout feature is backlit ivory onyx arch frames that serve as a wine cellar for a 42-bottle collection. All the bottles point towards the dining area, and are meant as “a welcome for Vida’s guests, with the bottles pointing inward to the stunning saloon like myriad signposts,” Heesen says. Vida is also fitted with a statement floating staircase, which is also made of backlit ivory and alternating strips of fumé mirror, combined in “an incredibly intricate design that recalls the geometry one can create with Meccano pieces.”

The superyacht can accommodate 12 guests in 5 spacious staterooms on the lower deck, and has room for a crew of 13. The owner’s suite spans 860 square feet and is on the main deck, furnished lavishly in the same warm, earthy hues.

When they’re not working on their tan, passengers can chill in the pool that includes its very own “mesmerizing” waterfall, situated on the partly-covered sundeck. At night, the same sundeck turns into a club, thanks to state-of-the-art LED lighting fitted into the pool, a starry ceiling and an in-built wet bar. Party on, fellow fishermen!

A fully equipped gym and a large fixed platform for easy access at sea for swimming and water games are also included. To put it in much simpler words, Vida is the kind of vessel where you might never grow bored, even if you tried your darndest to.

Heesen Yachts Vida superyacht luxury yacht fishing boat
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Lithium-Ion Batteries Deconstructed: Why They Are Terrible in the Cold The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Maybe Jeremy Clarkson Is Right About Greta Thunberg: She Is “Mad and Dangerous” ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again Get Ready for the All-Electric Long-Haul TruckGet Ready for the All-Electric Long-Haul Truck
EVs Are Online Stars, Less So in the Real World Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Santa Claus Could Ditch His Sleigh for One of These RidesSanta Claus Could Ditch His Sleigh for One of These Rides
White Vans Are the Modern Boogeyman Because of Fake Facebook Viral Posts These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Competitors Have Finally Caught Up to Tesla The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Cannonball: An Abridged History of the World's Greatest Outlaw RaceCannonball: An Abridged History of the World's Greatest Outlaw Race
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Pirelli Calendar Goes Fully Woke for the 2020 EditionThe Pirelli Calendar Goes Fully Woke for the 2020 Edition
Could an Electric Dodge Charger SUV Challenge the Ford Mustang Mach-E? What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Vida Superyacht Has Wine Cellar and Waterfall, Doubles as Floating Gas StationVida Superyacht Has Wine Cellar and Waterfall, Doubles as Floating Gas Station
More Coverstories:
Get Ready for the All-Electric Long-Haul TruckGet Ready for the All-Electric Long-Haul TruckThe Pirelli Calendar Goes Fully Woke for the 2020 EditionThe Pirelli Calendar Goes Fully Woke for the 2020 EditionCannonball: An Abridged History of the World's Greatest Outlaw RaceCannonball: An Abridged History of the World's Greatest Outlaw RaceSanta Claus Could Ditch His Sleigh for One of These RidesSanta Claus Could Ditch His Sleigh for One of These RidesMazda 787B: The 900 HP Rotary Engine That Stunned Le MansMazda 787B: The 900 HP Rotary Engine That Stunned Le MansSee all coverstories  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day