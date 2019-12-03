This Month, SpaceX Crew Dragon Is Going for In-Flight Abort Test

5 Artefact, the Stunning Superyacht That Can Sail in Total Silence

4 Vanqraft VQ16 Is a Tiny Yacht That’s Fast Like a Water Scooter

3 World’s First All-Carbon Superyacht Khalilah Goes Up for Sale

2 REV Ocean Superyacht to Become the World’s Largest, Doubles as Research Ship

1 Dominator Yachts’ Peppermint Will Take You From London to NYC on a Single Tank

More on this:

Xventure, When the Functionality of an Explorer Meets the Luxury of a Superyacht

Millionaires can rest assured that they won’t have to compromise on functionality or versatility if they opt for the luxuries of a superyacht. Dutch builder Heensen will make sure of that. 5 photos



According to



If there ever was a vessel that combined the best of both worlds, Xventure is probably it.



The vessel’s already impressive range can be extended as an optional extra. There is also an option for the more eco-conscious owner, as it can be fitted with an optional hybrid propulsion system, which guarantees low noise and vibration levels, while also allowing the owner to sail and explore the oceans while protecting them.



“[Xventure] also conforms to the latest Tier III exhaust and pollution emission regulations to reduce her footprint, while her FDHF hull makes her highly efficient,” Heensen says. “At 57m long, Xventure offers an unusually high interior volume of approximately 1,280G.”



Fitted with large panels of sheer glass, Xventure has a very modern feel about it, while offering impressive vistas at sea. Amenities include lounge areas, an expansive upper deck saloon, an observation deck with a glass-ceilinged winter garden, and a swimming pool.



However, its most outstanding feature is the ability to house practically any type of expedition vehicle the owner might need. Read: boys, pack your toys! Heensen says it will come with an 11.4m Intrepid 375 Sports fishing boat port-side and a second 8.6m Beachlander in a side garage, but it can also be equipped with tenders and other assorted water toys, because there’s plenty of space on board for all. Heensen recently introduced a prototype for a low-range, highly versatile vessel that combines the functionality of an explorer with the luxury you’d expect from a superyacht, so that owners don’t have to sacrifice anything with their next purchase. It’s called Xventure and it’s a design by British studio Winch Design.According to Heensen , the “rugged but luxurious and high efficiency” Xventure will take “adventurous owners off the beaten path in seven-star comfort.” In fewer, plainer words, this is an explorer vessel built like a superyacht: it’s made for a range of upwards of 5,000 miles but with all the comforts of a luxury yacht.If there ever was a vessel that combined the best of both worlds, Xventure is probably it.The vessel’s already impressive range can be extended as an optional extra. There is also an option for the more eco-conscious owner, as it can be fitted with an optional hybrid propulsion system, which guarantees low noise and vibration levels, while also allowing the owner to sail and explore the oceans while protecting them.“[Xventure] also conforms to the latest Tier III exhaust and pollution emission regulations to reduce her footprint, while her FDHF hull makes her highly efficient,” Heensen says. “At 57m long, Xventure offers an unusually high interior volume of approximately 1,280G.”Fitted with large panels of sheer glass, Xventure has a very modern feel about it, while offering impressive vistas at sea. Amenities include lounge areas, an expansive upper deck saloon, an observation deck with a glass-ceilinged winter garden, and a swimming pool.However, its most outstanding feature is the ability to house practically any type of expedition vehicle the owner might need. Read: boys, pack your toys! Heensen says it will come with an 11.4m Intrepid 375 Sports fishing boat port-side and a second 8.6m Beachlander in a side garage, but it can also be equipped with tenders and other assorted water toys, because there’s plenty of space on board for all.