autoevolution

Project Orca Is an Explorer Slash Superyacht Shaped Like an Orca

3 Dec 2019, 22:58 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Nothing like a superyacht inspired by the ocean to explore the ocean. Rosetti Superyachts has unveiled a new concept for a 65-meter explorer slash superyacht they’re calling Project Orca.
4 photos
Project Orca explorer concept: a superyacht for the adventurous millionaireProject Orca explorer concept: a superyacht for the adventurous millionaireProject Orca explorer concept: a superyacht for the adventurous millionaire
Project Orca is inspired by the killer whale and will ultimately resemble it in both shape and coloring, Boat International reports. According to Rosetti Superyachts chief executive Fulvio Dodich, Project Orca features a “robust” profile and “bold superstructure styling,” as well as a radar mast made to resemble a dorsal fin.

Its black and white color scheme comes to drive the message home: this vessel is made to look like an orca. In order to explore the oceans, this vessel will draw inspiration from one of the most fascinating creatures living there.

At the same time, it will be luxurious and elegant, powerful and stable, which will turn it into the perfect vessel for any adventurous millionaire. Production is expected to be completed within 3 years.

“The organic design traits mimic the orca, the largest and most powerful member of the dolphin family,” Dodich says. “Instantly recognizable by their distinctive black-and-white coloring, these sea mammals roam the world’s oceans from the Arctic and Antarctic to the tropics, which is exactly what our explorer yacht is designed to do.”

Powered by twin CAT 3512 engines, Project Orca will have a range of 5,000 miles while cruising at 11 knots. It will be spacious enough to house a wide array of water toys and tenders, and to include a helipad on the stern. A submarine and 2 independent cranes for easy launching will also be included.

Based on a design by Meccano Engineering, Project Orca can accommodate 12 guests in 6 cabins, and 12 staff. There is a dedicated owner’s deck, which includes his and hers bathrooms, walk-in wardrobe, gym and private terrace with open views. An infinity pool, heli-hangar, raised helipad with pool or lounge underneath complete the list of luxury amenities that turn this concept explorer into the most awesome superyacht.
Rosetti Superyachts Project Orca superyacht concept yacht Explorer
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Is the Taycan a Magic Bullet or a Thorn in Porsche's Side? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tesla Cybertruck Memes Aside, What The Hell is Wrong With Tesla? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Looking Back at 25 Years of Racing on the PlayStationLooking Back at 25 Years of Racing on the PlayStation
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Concept Cars of the Future - Solar-Powered 3-Wheel Aptera Never Needs ChargingConcept Cars of the Future - Solar-Powered 3-Wheel Aptera Never Needs Charging
Could an Electric Dodge Charger SUV Challenge the Ford Mustang Mach-E? ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo (992) – What We Know So Far2021 Porsche 911 Turbo (992) – What We Know So Far
What If Tesla Built This BMW M4 Rival? Lithium-Ion Batteries Deconstructed: Why They Are Terrible in the Cold Battle of the Infotainment Screens: Which Car Has the Largest One?Battle of the Infotainment Screens: Which Car Has the Largest One?
Elon’s Cybertruck Is Not Ugly. It’s Revolutionary The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Stratolaunch: A Million Pounds, Six Engines and the Wingspan of a Football FieldStratolaunch: A Million Pounds, Six Engines and the Wingspan of a Football Field
Latest car models:
PORSCHE Taycan 4SPORSCHE Taycan 4S CoupeLEXUS LC 500 ConvertibleLEXUS LC 500 Convertible CoupeMAZDA MX-30MAZDA MX-30 Medium SUVKIA NiroKIA Niro Small SUVVOLKSWAGEN Golf 5 VIII DoorsVOLKSWAGEN Golf 5 VIII Doors CompactAll car models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day