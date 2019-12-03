Concept Cars of the Future - Solar-Powered 3-Wheel Aptera Never Needs Charging

Project Orca Is an Explorer Slash Superyacht Shaped Like an Orca

Nothing like a superyacht inspired by the ocean to explore the ocean. Rosetti Superyachts has unveiled a new concept for a 65-meter explorer slash superyacht they’re calling Project Orca. 4 photos



Its black and white color scheme comes to drive the message home: this vessel is made to look like an orca. In order to explore the oceans, this vessel will draw inspiration from one of the most fascinating creatures living there.



At the same time, it will be luxurious and elegant, powerful and stable, which will turn it into the perfect vessel for any adventurous millionaire. Production is expected to be completed within 3 years.



“The organic design traits mimic the orca, the largest and most powerful member of the dolphin family,” Dodich says. “Instantly recognizable by their distinctive black-and-white coloring, these sea mammals roam the world’s oceans from the Arctic and Antarctic to the tropics, which is exactly what our explorer yacht is designed to do.”



Powered by twin CAT 3512 engines, Project Orca will have a range of 5,000 miles while cruising at 11 knots. It will be spacious enough to house a wide array of water toys and tenders, and to include a helipad on the stern. A submarine and 2 independent cranes for easy launching will also be included.



Based on a design by Meccano Engineering, Project Orca can accommodate 12 guests in 6 cabins, and 12 staff. There is a dedicated owner’s deck, which includes his and hers bathrooms, walk-in wardrobe, gym and private terrace with open views. An infinity pool, heli-hangar, raised helipad with pool or lounge underneath complete the list of luxury amenities that turn this concept explorer into the most awesome superyacht. Project Orca is inspired by the killer whale and will ultimately resemble it in both shape and coloring, Boat International reports. According to Rosetti Superyachts chief executive Fulvio Dodich, Project Orca features a “robust” profile and “bold superstructure styling,” as well as a radar mast made to resemble a dorsal fin.Its black and white color scheme comes to drive the message home: this vessel is made to look like an orca. In order to explore the oceans, this vessel will draw inspiration from one of the most fascinating creatures living there.At the same time, it will be luxurious and elegant, powerful and stable, which will turn it into the perfect vessel for any adventurous millionaire. Production is expected to be completed within 3 years.“The organic design traits mimic the orca, the largest and most powerful member of the dolphin family,” Dodich says. “Instantly recognizable by their distinctive black-and-white coloring, these sea mammals roam the world’s oceans from the Arctic and Antarctic to the tropics, which is exactly what our explorer yacht is designed to do.”Powered by twin CAT 3512 engines, Project Orca will have a range of 5,000 miles while cruising at 11 knots. It will be spacious enough to house a wide array of water toys and tenders, and to include a helipad on the stern. A submarine and 2 independent cranes for easy launching will also be included.Based on a design by Meccano Engineering, Project Orca can accommodate 12 guests in 6 cabins, and 12 staff. There is a dedicated owner’s deck, which includes his and hers bathrooms, walk-in wardrobe, gym and private terrace with open views. An infinity pool, heli-hangar, raised helipad with pool or lounge underneath complete the list of luxury amenities that turn this concept explorer into the most awesome superyacht.