This Unusual Custom Explorer Was an Ibiza Millionaire’s Full-Time Extravagant Home
What if you could live inside a floating mansion year-round, and also have hundreds of friends over for spectacular parties with private DJs? It sounds like someone’s extravagant dream, but it was the daily reality of the late Andrea Merloni. A successful Italian businessman with an Ibiza residence, Merloni had this jaw-dropping explorer built specifically so that he could live onboard most of the year.

15 Nov 2022, 04:44 UTC ·
Merloni had already experienced this with his previous boat, and decided to step it up a notch by upgrading to a larger, more capable explorer yacht. This is how the 153-foot (46.8 meters) Audace (Italian for “bold”) was born. Built by Cantiere delle Marche in 2019, Audace emerged as one of the most unusual custom luxury yachts out there.

Here are some of this boat’s quirks. First of all, there’s a giant (1,076 square feet/100 square meters) soundproof club on the lower deck. When docking in a port, up to 200 guests could be invited to these late-night parties that were a favorite of the late owner.

Secondly, instead of trying to hide it, this explorer proudly shows off the 9-ton crane on its aft deck. It’s bright red, matching the vibrant color palette of the yacht’s style throughout. Since this is an explorer, the crane was a necessary addition for launching the large, 33-foot (10 meters) main tender.

Speaking of toys, Audace didn’t just come with your typical water-skis and tenders. A Land Rover Defender and BMW motorbike were also ready to be launched from the forward deck. That’s because by “full-time living” we don’t mean docking somewhere and chilling for ten months. Audace’s owner spent these months cruising to gorgeous locations in the Mediterranean, and even further to the Caribbean.

Back to the quirky customizations, this explorer includes a galley on the owner’s private deck, and two separate wine cellars, one for reds and one for whites. As you can tell, Merloni was very detail-oriented. According to the Yachting Magazine, he used his previous experience of living full-time on his boat to turn this new one into the perfect home away from home.

This included a focus on storage. Merloni wanted an ample under-lower deck. This is where the wine cellars were placed, together with a walk-in freezer, a laundry room, a garbage room, and multiple dry stores. The galley is also large and perfectly equipped, so that the two onboard chefs can prepare dishes for 250 guests in one sitting.

When it came to rest and relaxation, the Audace was just as ready as it was for action. The fourth deck became the owner’s lavish private deck, with access to a TV lounge and an al-fresco area with a jacuzzi. Guests got to enjoy four elegant staterooms, as well as the typical amenities of a luxury yacht, including a gym and an outdoor cinema.

The adventurous owner didn’t get to enjoy his custom floating mansion for too long. After he suddenly passed away in 2020, his family had the five-deck yacht refitted in his memory.

After the 2021 refit, Audace became a larger yacht (it was extended to its current size, from 140 feet/42.8 meters), its cruising speed increased to 17 knots (19.5 mph/31.4 kph) while claiming to burn 20% less fuel. All the modifications were made in collaboration with the yacht’s original designer, Studio Sculli, as well as Merloni’s representatives as Floating Life.

After the 16-month refit in Lusben, the family soon enjoyed a cruise to Ibiza onboard the yacht that had been Merloni’s home away from home. But it looks like the unusual and opulent Audace won’t stay in the family forever. The explorer is listed for sale at Edmiston, with an asking price of €26 million ($26.8 million). Hopefully, its future owner will have the same bold, innovative spirit as the one who brought Audace to life.

Video thumbnail


Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

Audace cdm Cantiere delle Marche superyacht luxury yacht custom Explorer
 
 
 
 
 

