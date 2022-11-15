This Unusual Custom Explorer Was an Ibiza Millionaire’s Full-Time Extravagant Home

Merloni had already experienced this with his previous boat, and decided to step it up a notch by upgrading to a larger, more capable explorer yacht. This is how the 153-foot (46.8 meters) Audace (Italian for “bold”) was born. Built by Cantiere delle Marche in 2019, Audace emerged as one of the most unusual custom luxury yachts out there.
Here are some of this boat’s quirks. First of all, there’s a giant (1,076 square feet/100 square meters) soundproof club on the lower deck. When docking in a port, up to 200 guests could be invited to these late-night parties that were a favorite of the late owner.
Secondly, instead of trying to hide it, this explorer proudly shows off the 9-ton crane on its aft deck. It’s bright red, matching the vibrant color palette of the yacht’s style throughout. Since this is an explorer, the crane was a necessary addition for launching the large, 33-foot (10 meters) main tender.
Back to the quirky customizations, this explorer includes a galley on the owner’s private deck, and two separate wine cellars, one for reds and one for whites. As you can tell, Merloni was very detail-oriented. According to the Yachting Magazine, he used his previous experience of living full-time on his boat to turn this new one into the perfect home away from home.
This included a focus on storage. Merloni wanted an ample under-lower deck. This is where the wine cellars were placed, together with a walk-in freezer, a laundry room, a garbage room, and multiple dry stores. The galley is also large and perfectly equipped, so that the two onboard chefs can prepare dishes for 250 guests in one sitting.
luxury yacht, including a gym and an outdoor cinema.
The adventurous owner didn’t get to enjoy his custom floating mansion for too long. After he suddenly passed away in 2020, his family had the five-deck yacht refitted in his memory.
After the 2021 refit, Audace became a larger yacht (it was extended to its current size, from 140 feet/42.8 meters), its cruising speed increased to 17 knots (19.5 mph/31.4 kph) while claiming to burn 20% less fuel. All the modifications were made in collaboration with the yacht’s original designer, Studio Sculli, as well as Merloni’s representatives as Floating Life.
Edmiston, with an asking price of €26 million ($26.8 million). Hopefully, its future owner will have the same bold, innovative spirit as the one who brought Audace to life.
