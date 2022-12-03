New Details Surface About Isotta Fraschini's Race Car Project

Isotta Fraschini, the Italian luxury car manufacturer reborn this year, wants to compete next year in the World Sports Car Championship (WEC) and the Le Mans 24h race with a hybrid model.
Luxury car maker Isotta Fraschini, founded in 1900 in Milan, disappeared from the automotive scene in 1949. However, the company continued to manufacture marine and industrial engines, which it still does today.
Isotta Fraschini tried to come back as a car manufacturer in the 1990s but failed. The Italians are making a new attempt now and want to participate in the World Sports Car Championship (WEC) and the 100th edition of the 24h Le Mans race in June 2023 with a hybrid car.
The mastermind behind the revival of the car division is Colombian Frank Kanayet Yepes, who made his fortune in the oil industry and then invested in electrification, being an early backer of Formula E.
Recently, an Isotta Fraschini fan page on Instagram posted a sketch in which the revived car manufacturer announces its technical partners and gives more details about the race car with which they want to debut in April 2023 at Spa Francorchamps and compete at Le Mans.
Isotta Fraschini's main partners are Pankl (drive train), Bosch (electronics), Williams (battery), Multimatic (suspension), Brembo (brake-by-wire system), and PWR (cooling systems).
The powertrain will consist of a 3-liter V6 with a 90-degree V-angle developing 700 ps (690 hp), but the manufacturer does not announce the engine supplier yet. The combustion engine will be mated with a 270 ps (266 hp) electric motor driving the front axle and powered by a Li-Ion battery operating at a high voltage of 900V.
The thermal engine transmits power to the rear wheels via a transversely mounted 7-speed sequential gearbox and the brake-by-wire braking system uses carbon disc brakes with 6-piston calipers at the front and 4-piston calipers at the rear.
With a length of 5 meters (196.8 in), a width of 2 meters (78.7 in), and a height of 1.15 meters (45.27 in), the car is built to Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) specification and has a carbon fiber body, weighing only 1000 kg (2,205 lb).
