2023 Ferrari Le Mans Hypercar Spotted Testing at Monza Ahead of Official Unveiling

It's been more than two years since Ferrari announced its return to prototype endurance racing and its race-spec hypercar is finally around the corner. Spotted testing at Fiorano and Portimao earlier in 2022, the yet unnamed racer was caught stretching its wheels at Monza ahead of its official unveiling on October 30.
Even though it's been confirmed more than two years ago, the prototype racer is still a well-guarded secret, with not a lot of information to run by as of this writing. But much like the Peugeot 9X8 and the Toyota GR020, the Ferrari LMH-class rig will most likely rely on a hybrid powertrain built around a twin-turbo V6 engine.
Shot by race car spotter "19Bozzy92," the video below seems to confirm this scenario, as the prototypes sound like they're hiding V6 units under the carbon-fiber shells. And yes, I said "prototypes." Ferrari brought two of them to Monza and drove them at high speeds during what could be one of the final testing sessions before the prototype hits the WEC circuit next year.
The race-spec hypercar will mark the brand's return to both top-tier endurance racing and the 24 Hours of Le Mans after 50 years. Maranello put a halt on its endurance efforts in the early 1970s after several unsuccessful attempts to defeat Ferrari and Porsche, which had dominated the competition with the GT40 and 917K from 1966 to 1971.
Ferrari's last outright win in the 24 Hours of Le Mans dates back to 1965 when North American Racing took the checkered flag with a 250 LM driven by Masten Gregory Ed Hugus and Jochen Rindt. It was Ferrari's sixth consecutive win at Circuit de la Sarthe.
The Maranello crew will face stiff competition in the Hypercar class of the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship. The category will also be contested by the Toyota GR020, the Peugeot 9X8, the Porsche 963, and the Cadillac V-LMDh. While Toyota and Peugeot will use V6 hybrids, Porsche and Cadillac will rely on electrified V8 units.
Set to commence in March, the 2023 WEC season will include races at Sebring, Portimao, Spa-Francorchamps, Le Mans, Monza, Fuji, and Bahrain.
Hit the play button below to see and hear the upcoming Ferrari hypercar and stay tuned for the race car's official unveiling at the end of the week.
