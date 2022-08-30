Jay Leno Drives a 94-Year Old Isotta Fraschini Type 8A, Calls It the Italian Rolls Royce

They say, "vision is the art of seeing what is invisible to others." Likewise, in 1971 J.B Nethercutt saw what no one else in the auto industry had visualized and started an automotive museum. On the latest episode of Jay Leno's Garage, Leno showcased Nethercutt's 1928 Isotta Fraschini Landaulet Type 8A.
The Nethercutt Collection is a multi-storied property in Sylmar, California, with a private car collection. It was founded in 1971 by J.B Nethercutt and is globally glorified as one of the most prestigious automobile collections.
"They were collecting these things before it was even considered collectible. Like J.B Nethercutt was one of those visionary guys who saw the value with things when no one else did," Leno disclosed.
The 1928 Isotta Fraschini Landaulet Type 8A was a luxury car made by Italian manufacturer Isotta Fraschini between 1924 and 1931. The stunning coach was developed for the American market, specifically for wealthy Wallstreet and Hollywood people.
The Nethercutt model of the Isotta Fraschini Type 8A belonged to the Lynchs from Merrill Lynch. According to Nethercutt Collection vice president Cameron Richards, the records show it was delivered in New York brand new to Signa Lynch, Edmund C. Lynch's wife, who co-founded Merrill Lynch.
In 1920, the 1928 Isotta Fraschini Landaulet Type 8A cost about $12,000, brand new. Leno says the price of a regular house during that period was about $1,200, and a Ford Model T cost around $240, making this luxury car somewhat a Rolls Royce of the time.
The 1928 model came with a 7.3-liter 449.7 cubic-inch in-line 8-cylinder engine with overhead valves and cams paired to a 3-speed manual transmission.
"This is a car that's virtually priceless because there are no parts. Anything you do, you'll have to make which would make it less original," Leno said.
Leno loved how the 1928 Isotta Fraschini Landaulet Type 8A drove. He was surprised how a 94-year-old car could keep cool in 91-degree California weather.
"They were collecting these things before it was even considered collectible. Like J.B Nethercutt was one of those visionary guys who saw the value with things when no one else did," Leno disclosed.
The 1928 Isotta Fraschini Landaulet Type 8A was a luxury car made by Italian manufacturer Isotta Fraschini between 1924 and 1931. The stunning coach was developed for the American market, specifically for wealthy Wallstreet and Hollywood people.
The Nethercutt model of the Isotta Fraschini Type 8A belonged to the Lynchs from Merrill Lynch. According to Nethercutt Collection vice president Cameron Richards, the records show it was delivered in New York brand new to Signa Lynch, Edmund C. Lynch's wife, who co-founded Merrill Lynch.
In 1920, the 1928 Isotta Fraschini Landaulet Type 8A cost about $12,000, brand new. Leno says the price of a regular house during that period was about $1,200, and a Ford Model T cost around $240, making this luxury car somewhat a Rolls Royce of the time.
The 1928 model came with a 7.3-liter 449.7 cubic-inch in-line 8-cylinder engine with overhead valves and cams paired to a 3-speed manual transmission.
"This is a car that's virtually priceless because there are no parts. Anything you do, you'll have to make which would make it less original," Leno said.
Leno loved how the 1928 Isotta Fraschini Landaulet Type 8A drove. He was surprised how a 94-year-old car could keep cool in 91-degree California weather.