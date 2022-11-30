Sunseeker and Meros Co-Ownership Launch 92-Foot Full-Custom Motor Yacht

British yacht builder Sunseeker has announced the launch of a new 28-meter (92-foot) bespoke motor yacht from its 95 Yacht series.
The new yacht has been designed and built in collaboration with Meros Co-Ownership, a shared ownership platform that was launched in 2021 and uses Sunseeker yachts exclusively. The service offered by Meros offers the new generation of boaters the opportunity to fulfill their dream of yacht ownership and the convenience of a charter.
The brand-new custom yacht is currently the flagship of Meros’ fleet and its most luxurious project, and interested parties can access it via a number of ownership plans.
“We are thrilled to launch a newly built Sunseeker 95 yacht at boot Düsseldorf this year,” said Martin Huber, founder of Meros Co-Ownership. “Sunseeker’s bespoke service has exceeded our high expectations. [...] The beautiful 95 yacht offers an array of features that enable its occupants to have a fantastic time on board, and we are excited to bring this bespoke yacht to market.”
The full-custom flybridge yacht features a robust exterior design, with a 6.5-meter (21.6-foot) beam and a draft of 2.1 meters (7 feet). It comes with a modern and minimalist interior design with thoughtfully considered modifications and a layout inspired by Sunseeker’s 90 Ocean series.
The builders focused on offering plenty of social spaces both inside and out on the vessel’s deck areas. As such, the bespoke Sunseeker 95 yacht has a flybridge equipped with a barbeque and a wet bar. Elsewhere on the vessel, there is also a Jacuzzi and lounging areas.
Accommodation onboard is offered for up to 12 guests across five staterooms. The master suite is quite unique and extends on three floors. It is basically a private retreat rather than a stateroom.
The lower deck houses two double cabins and two convertible twins, all featuring Pullman berths.
The bespoke Sunseeker 95 yacht also offers guest access to a Yamaha WaveRunner, two SeaBobs, inflatables, an e-Foil, as well as wakeboards and a Williams Jet Tender.
