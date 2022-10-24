Sunseeker 82 Superyacht Burned to Ashes on Hamilton Island, Australia

A luxury superyacht has been destroyed after being engulfed by fire at the Hamilton Island marina in Queensland, Australia, on the morning of October 24.
According to local news outlets, the vessel in question is an 82-foot (25-meter) Sunseeker 82 motor yacht, believed to be the hull named Time Out, which was delivered in 2003.
The yacht caught fire around 10 AM local time, and it burnt for at least five hours, with big black smoke and flames erupting from its hull and raising concerns it could extend to neighboring vessels. The emergency services had a hard time extinguishing the blaze due to windy weather, but eventually, the fire was put out and no injuries have been reported.
No one was on board at the time of the incident, but Queensland Ambulance Service representatives have stated that two members of the public who gathered at the place of the incident have suffered smoke inhalation and have been assessed.
According to 9 News Queensland, the motor yacht is still smoldering in the marina, and emergency crews are making efforts to prevent the hull from sinking and avoid further pollution in the area. A neighboring boat is said to have suffered minor damage from the heat.
The cause of the blaze that ended Time Out’s functional life is not yet known, and investigations are still ongoing.
Time Out was delivered by UK-based luxury superyacht builder Sunseeker in 2003. It had a 20.3-foot (6.2-meter) beam, a draft of 5.5 feet (1.7 meters), and a volume of 122 GT. The yacht featured an exterior design signed off by longtime Sunseeker partner Don Shead Yacht Design and interior design by Sunseeker. It could offer accommodation to up to eight guests in four staterooms and three crew members in two cabins.
Twin Caterpillar engines propelled it to a top speed of 32 knots (36.8 mph) and a cruising speed of 26 knots (30 mph).
The yacht caught fire around 10 AM local time, and it burnt for at least five hours, with big black smoke and flames erupting from its hull and raising concerns it could extend to neighboring vessels. The emergency services had a hard time extinguishing the blaze due to windy weather, but eventually, the fire was put out and no injuries have been reported.
No one was on board at the time of the incident, but Queensland Ambulance Service representatives have stated that two members of the public who gathered at the place of the incident have suffered smoke inhalation and have been assessed.
According to 9 News Queensland, the motor yacht is still smoldering in the marina, and emergency crews are making efforts to prevent the hull from sinking and avoid further pollution in the area. A neighboring boat is said to have suffered minor damage from the heat.
The cause of the blaze that ended Time Out’s functional life is not yet known, and investigations are still ongoing.
Time Out was delivered by UK-based luxury superyacht builder Sunseeker in 2003. It had a 20.3-foot (6.2-meter) beam, a draft of 5.5 feet (1.7 meters), and a volume of 122 GT. The yacht featured an exterior design signed off by longtime Sunseeker partner Don Shead Yacht Design and interior design by Sunseeker. It could offer accommodation to up to eight guests in four staterooms and three crew members in two cabins.
Twin Caterpillar engines propelled it to a top speed of 32 knots (36.8 mph) and a cruising speed of 26 knots (30 mph).
A super yacht has been destroyed by fire on Hamilton Island. The cause is unclear. Police say no one was on board when it broke out. @9NewsQueensland pic.twitter.com/pcp8miN9Ma— Jordan Fabris (@JordanFabris9) October 24, 2022