The Stunning Lazzara LSX 67 Will Debut at MIBS Next Year, Mark Your Calendar

We might be getting ready for the Holidays since Christmas and New Year’s Eve are inching closer and closer to us. But let’s not forget that summer isn’t that far away. Only a couple of months will pass, and we’ll all enjoy friendlier outside temperatures.
And that means only one thing – get ready to buy a (new) boat. If you’re the type of person that likes to take their friends or family on amazing adventures without skimping on luxurious amenities, then the limited-edition Lazzara LSX 67 could be the perfect fit.
As a medium-sized sailing boat equipped for cruising, the LSX 67 does not compromise on power or high-tech construction materials and techniques. The yacht makes use of two Volvo IPS 1350 engines. The trialed and tested power units put out 1,350 hp (1,369 ps) each. Just to put things better into perspective, four of these engines are installed on superyachts like the Amer 120. They are more than capable.
The LSX 67 can reach speeds of up to 35 knots (65 kph/40 mph) and comes with a spectacular interior that truly complements its high-tech exterior look. The boat can accommodate any type of guest. If you’re looking for adventure, jet skis can be safely installed and easily deployed. If sunbathing is more pleasurable, then space onboard is enough for anyone who wants to listen to the sea. Generous walkways and modern design with an accent put on spaciousness reveal a mesmerizing place to be in.
It's also important to know that this yacht is the only one in its class that offers access to an aft deck entertainment area right from the master suite.
If you want to see more, then there is a 360-tour available in virtual reality. It shows most of the boat’s features and options. For now, the Lazzara Limited Edition LSX 67 awaits its international debut at the Miami International Boat Show 2023. The event is scheduled for February 15th - 19th, 2023.
Lazzara Yachts has also been shortlisted for the Motor Yacht Under 25 Meters Award in The International Yacht & Aviation Awards 2023.
