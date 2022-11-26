Is the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato the Most Exciting Supercar bar None?

As a matter of fact, it kicked off a little over three years ago, with the Sterrato Concept unveiled in mid-2019. Back then, they said that it draws on their “off-road expertise exemplified in the Urus,” and that it creates “a new dimension of Lamborghini ‘fun to drive off-road’.”
Literally, the brand’s third most versatile model ever made, after the iconic LM002, also known as the Rambo Lambo, and the Urus, the Huracan Sterrato Concept was based on the Huracan EVO. As a result, it came with the LDVI (Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata), with predictive logic, and 640 ps (631 hp / 470 kW) produced by the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10.
On top of that, the study had all-wheel drive, torque vectoring, four-wheel steering, and modified suspension exclusive to it, with a 47-mm (1.85-in) jacked up design. Approach and departure angles improved by 1 and 6.5% respectively, 30-mm (1.2-in) wider front and rear tracks, and 20-inch wheels wrapped in fatter tires for improved traction on various surfaces were other highlights of the build.
Liberty Walk proud, are other things limited to this concept. Reflecting its off-road-ish character are the specially-designed interior trim, new carbon fiber sports seats with four-point seatbelts, and titanium roll cage.
In case you were wondering, most of these features will carry over to the production version, which is only a few days away from being unveiled. Due at Art Basel, in Miami, on November 30, the Huracan Sterrato has been scooped testing multiple times with bolt-on fender flares, additional LED lights attached to its nose, on each side of the Raging Bull logo, jacked-up stance, and chunkier tires wrapped around the wheels.
It should be based on the Huracan STO, recent reports indicate, and that might mean 640 ps (631 hp / 470 kW) and 565 Nm (417 lb-ft) of torque developed by the 5.2-liter V10. Considering that the STO needs exactly 3.0 seconds to hit 100 kph (62 mph) from a standstill, the Sterrato might be a bit slower. Also, it shouldn’t go anywhere near the top speed of its low-riding sibling, which can reach 310 kph (193 mph).
It will inevitably fall in the same zone as the recently-unveiled Porsche 911 Dakar, as its German cousin is the closest thing it has to a direct rival at the time. Also, it is likely the Sant’Agata Bolognese firm’s last non-electrified vehicle ever, as starting next year, all the models that they will introduce will feature some sort of electric assistance.
In all likelihood, production will be capped, and we wouldn’t be surprised to hear that all of them have already been spoken for. The Huracan Sterrato is obviously a future collectible, and a proper way to send off the V10-powered model as we know it. So, are you as excited about its introduction as we are?
