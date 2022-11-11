Lazzarini Unveils the Pangeos Concept, a Floating City That Looks Like a Giant Sea Turtle

The Italian design studio is known for its out-of-this-world yacht concepts. Over the years, Lazzarini has shown vessels that can fly, yachts that can host massive car garages, and futuristic ships that push the boundaries of imagination. The studio’s latest concept is called Pangeos, and it takes the cake: it’s a 1,800-foot terayacht shaped like a sea turtle that offers up to 60,000 accommodations.
We’re seeing the most ambitious project presented yet by Lazzarini, a massive floating city that challenges the norms. According to the Italian design studio, the concept of a terayacht emerged in 2009, when designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini envisioned a giant vessel construction capable of housing an entire city.
Earlier this year, we’ve seen the Sovrano project, a 555-ft (169-meter) megayacht that features a large atrium garden, two helipads, a car garage, and numerous luxe amenities. And while that is impressive, Pangeos takes everything to the next level.
The terayacht is basically a floating city shaped like a giant sea turtle. It measures a whopping 1,800 ft (550 meters) in length, and it has a maximum beam of 2,000 ft (610 meters). The structure has a giant gate aft that allows vessels to enter this floating city. But that’s not all. The design includes side gates as well.
The hull features 30,000 cells. This area serves “as an unsinkable floating solution for the basement,” which is made up of numerous compartments that are connected to each other via corridors. As for the floating structure, well, given its sheer size, it can host all sorts of facilities. In fact, Lazzarini says that it can offer up to 60,000 accommodations.
The Pangeos includes resorts and side apartments, but it also has beach clubs and numerous villas. There’s even a massive rooftop garden and a mall. The terayacht is designed to be outfitted with nine HTS engines. Each motor is fully electric, and it can deliver enough power to make the vessel move at 5 knots (5.7 mph/ 9.2 kph). It’s not much but keep in mind that we’re talking about a giant floating city here.
Of course, the Pangeos is just an impressive concept for now. But Lazzarini hopes to one day turn it into reality. The design studio even imagined a terashipyard for this insane vessel. The Pangeos would be launched from a 390,000 sq meter (4,198,000 sq ft) shipyard in Saudi Arabia.
