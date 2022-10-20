VisionF 80 BLCK Catamaran Helps VisionF Yachts Put Its Name on the Shipbuilding Map

Turkey-based VisionF Yachts is a new name in the shipbuilding world, having been founded in 2019 by Coskun Bayraktar, but despite its youth, the company is determined to go places with its innovative catamaran designs.
The latest addition to the shipyard’s power catamaran lineup is VisionF 80 BLCK, a vessel that they presented at both the Cannes Yachting Festival and Monaco Yacht Show this year. The all-aluminum Black Edition motor yacht is the third model in the Firstline range and takes its name from the matte black paintwork it is drenched in. Vision F took care of all aspects of the design process, including the yacht’s exterior design, interior design, and naval architecture.
Measuring 80 feet (24.4 meters) in length, with a maximum beam of 32.5 feet (9.9 meters) and a shallow draft of 2.6 feet (0.8 meters), the catamaran features an aggressive yet elegant silhouette characterized by straight exterior lines.
It also sports a spacious main deck both inside and out, which is a big attraction point for catamarans, a generous cockpit area that boasts dining space for eight guests, as well as a comfortable lounger in a shaded spot. The main deck is perfect for sunbathing, alfresco dining, or just lounging around. Meanwhile, the flush deck can house a Williams jet tender and a Jet Ski.
The interior features a generous 581 square-foot (54 square-meter) main saloon with a charismatic modern design that harmoniously blends custom-made furniture with pieces made by top-designer brands. The interior dining area, designed for up to 12 guests, provides incredible 360-degree panoramic views of the surroundings.
Nonetheless, the layout is customizable, so clients can bring in their input based on their preferences and needs.
In terms of guest accommodation, the starboard side hull of VisionF 80 BLCK houses a large master bedroom, a twin-single guest stateroom, and a crew cabin, while the portside hull also has two ensuite guest staterooms forward and a crew cabin in the bow.
The VisionF 80 Black Edition is powered by twin Volvo Penta IPS1050 engines, which will endow it with a top speed of 18 knots (20.7 mph/ 33.3 kph).
Measuring 80 feet (24.4 meters) in length, with a maximum beam of 32.5 feet (9.9 meters) and a shallow draft of 2.6 feet (0.8 meters), the catamaran features an aggressive yet elegant silhouette characterized by straight exterior lines.
It also sports a spacious main deck both inside and out, which is a big attraction point for catamarans, a generous cockpit area that boasts dining space for eight guests, as well as a comfortable lounger in a shaded spot. The main deck is perfect for sunbathing, alfresco dining, or just lounging around. Meanwhile, the flush deck can house a Williams jet tender and a Jet Ski.
The interior features a generous 581 square-foot (54 square-meter) main saloon with a charismatic modern design that harmoniously blends custom-made furniture with pieces made by top-designer brands. The interior dining area, designed for up to 12 guests, provides incredible 360-degree panoramic views of the surroundings.
Nonetheless, the layout is customizable, so clients can bring in their input based on their preferences and needs.
In terms of guest accommodation, the starboard side hull of VisionF 80 BLCK houses a large master bedroom, a twin-single guest stateroom, and a crew cabin, while the portside hull also has two ensuite guest staterooms forward and a crew cabin in the bow.
The VisionF 80 Black Edition is powered by twin Volvo Penta IPS1050 engines, which will endow it with a top speed of 18 knots (20.7 mph/ 33.3 kph).