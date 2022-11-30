The Biggest Luxury Yacht Ever Built in Poland Soon to Reveal Its Bespoke Beauty

Not many superyacht builders can claim the honor of having built a nation’s flagship. Conrad Shipyard in Poland has officially done it twice – first with the Viatoris, and now with Ace.
Until recently, the 133-foot (40 meters) Viatoris (meaning “traveler” in Latin) held the crown of the largest luxury yacht ever built in Poland. It didn’t get to enjoy this status for too long, however. Viatoris is a relatively new yacht, having been launched in 2018, and the bigger Ace (144 feet/44.5 meters) is already gearing up to take its place.
Ace is ready to be christened next week, on December 5, Yachting Magazine reports. It’s the first one in the shipyard’s C144S series, with the second hull already sold (and currently in-build). Even the third hull is already available for sale, with a $26.4 million price tag.
Both yachts were built by Conrad Shipyard as bespoke luxury toys for their wealthy owners. The Gdansk-based builder isn’t too old either. Unlike others that claim a lengthy history, Conrad started operating two decades ago, and launched its first motor yacht in 2005.
An award-winning pleasure craft (it won the 2019 World Superyacht Award) Viatoris boasts an ultra-glam design. In addition to high-class amenities such as a swimming pool, a cinema, a gym, and a sauna, it also reveals luxury furniture (the custom-made doorknobs were $121 per piece) and a plethora of precious materials.
The new Ace is following in its footsteps. Its sleek and sporty silhouette was styled by the acclaimed British studio Reymond Langton, in collaboration with the Dutch Diana Yacht Design, which was in charge of the naval architecture and engineering. Ace’s interiors were meant to exude Italian sophistication, with the M2 Atelier in Milan, Italy, in charge of the yacht’s bespoke décor.
Large enough to accommodate up to ten guests, Ace also delivers top-level performance, thanks to its twin CAT engines.
The good news is that Ace will also soon be available for charter, when it will reveal more details and images of its luxury interiors.
