Full-Sized Chrysler Cordoba Revival Brings Digital Thoughts of Righteous Land Yachts

Remember Ricardo Montalbán, the great film and TV actor best known for his Planet of the Apes, Star Trek (especially Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan), and Fantasy Island appearances?
The legendary artist died back in 2009 at the grand age of 88, but not before turning into an even bigger VIP for a niche part of the automotive fan base. Those would be the enthusiasts who loved the “rich Corinthian leather” used inside the Chrysler Cordoba personal luxury coupe!
First used as a special designation for the early 1970s Chrysler Newport hardtop, the Cordoba full-sized luxury car then turned into a standalone upscale personal luxury car over two generations, for 1975-1979 and 1980-1983. Now, almost four decades later, the model named after the Spanish city of Cordova (aka Cordoba, Andalusia region, Spain) has surely gained the right to a minor cult following.
Both in the real world as well as across the virtual realm, as it turns out. So, here is the virtual artist better known as automotive.ai on social media, who has prepared yet another of his beloved CGI moniker mashup series and now takes on Chrysler’s Cordoba, with a major twist. In the pixel master’s alternate universe, the nameplate never got retired and did not turn into the Chrysler Laser or LeBaron.
Instead, it lived a fruitful digital lifestyle over at least nine different variants. And the CGI expert sure went down a massive rabbit hole with this one, as more than 50 years of hypothetical Cordoba versions are represented in the post embedded below (and, of course, the gallery above). Naturally, everyone has their favorites, as always – beauty is in the eye of the beholder!
In case anyone needs my two cents on the matter, the first depiction of a sweeping, humongous, long-wheelbase two-door land yacht coupe is also the absolute best. But that is just me, so anyone is entitled to different thoughts in the comments section!
