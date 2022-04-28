Skoda's Vampire-Mobile Unofficially Comes Back to Life as Ferat, a Raspy Supercar

Just like other mass-market automakers, Skoda is currently mostly after family cars, crossover SUVs, and the electric revolution. So, where do they fit a supercar monster looking like a cross between a Lambo and a racer?
Well, let us get back to 1982, the year when a little-known 1982 Czechoslovak horror film called “Upír z Feratu” (aka “Ferat Vampire”) was directed by Juraj Herz. The plot involved a doctor, a nurse, and a foreign car manufacturer named Ferat that had a rally sports car allegedly running on human blood, rather than… you know, gas.
And, of course, the movie needed a four-wheeled star, which turned out to be an official Skoda concept car based on their 110 Super Sport. The prototype never panned out into a production-series version, but it gained a minor cult following among Skoda enthusiasts. So much so that even the company once brought back to life a modern version of the vampire mobile, as a tribute to both its history and the horror film sports car.
Now, there is also a more elaborate, 3D version of the Skoda Ferat – albeit this one is completely unofficial. Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, has created this tribute for a local car publication (aka Garáž.cz). And it might have dwelled in the shadows of the CGI realm if not for the cool traits of a monster supercar.
Not one that craves human blood but rather seeks to live a cool life with hints of Lambo edginess, classic GT sports car allure, and the fully-detachable canopy cockpit of a racing thoroughbred (or a jet fighter, if you’re into that as well). As for what powers this modern version of the Skoda Ferat, it would have been anyone’s guess if not for the publication’s back story (and Google’s translation skills).
As such, we quickly found out the revival series would make use of a unique powertrain that burns synthetic fuels and even comes with its oxygen generator if ever allowed to become real.
