GMC Electric Muscle Car Design Idea Wants a Piece of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT

Electric muscle cars are something that you will have to get used to, whether you like it or not, as they will transition to all-quiet powertrains, some sooner than others.
Dodge has already broken the ice with the Charger Daytona SRT Concept. Ford’s all-new Mustang is expected to gain a zero-emission drivetrain sometime in the future, and even the Chevrolet Camaro will go down this route.
Speaking of the bowtie brand’s model, it was treated as an almost blank canvas by andras.s.veres, who used its body to imagine what a hypothetical GMC muscle car would look like. But why GMC and not Chevy? For the simple fact that the entire face was lifted from the Sierra EV electric pickup and was adapted to fit the design.
Thus, it has identical lighting units on each side of the closed-off grille, which bears the ‘GMC’ logo in the middle. The bumper looks similar to that of the GMC Sierra EV, and elsewhere, it is still a Chevrolet Camaro. This includes everything else, from the styling of the hood, fenders, doors, and greenhouse, to the rear wing and even the wheels, which carry over unchanged. The same goes for the gray exterior color too.
It may not be the most inspiring take on a zero-emission muscle car out there, but it is one interesting unofficial proposal. However, we would have done things differently, by giving it the bowtie logo on the grille for one, and messing around with the overall shape in order to create something more realistic. But the ‘realistic’ part is only in our minds, as there is a big chance that the next-generation Chevrolet Camaro might be turned into a sedan, albeit one with all-electric power, so it should be interesting to see what it will look like, and if the muscle car has a future at GM.
