Revealed: GMC Sierra EV Is Simply Electrifying, $107K Denali Edition 1 Meant to Stun

After it brought back the Hummer nameplate and twisted it into the exact opposite of what the thing was known for in terms of fuel consumption, GMC revealed this week a new entry into what is shaping up to be a very popular electric pickup truck segment. The novelty is called Sierra EV, and at least on paper, is simply… electrifying.
The truck won’t be here until early 2024, when it’ll hit the roads in Denali Edition 1 clothing. About a year later, the Sierra EV AT4 and Elevation will follow. The specs you’re about to learn about below pertain to the Edition 1.
The truck is powered by electric motors mounted front and rear that give it a maximum strength of 754 horsepower and 785 lb-ft of torque in Max Power mode. They get their juice from an Ultium battery pack which also provides a range of up to 400 miles (640 km), and can be charged using 800-volt DC fast charging at a rate of 100 miles (161 km) every ten minutes.
Despite it dropping the usual ICE engine, the Sierra remains a pickup truck true and true. It is offered with air-ride adaptive suspension and five drive modes (Standard, Tow/Haul, Off-Road, My Mode, and Max Power). Regen on Demand Braking, One-Pedal Driving and 4-Wheel Steer with CrabWalk are also included in the package. And last but not least, the truck has a max towing capacity rated at 9,500 pounds (4,309 kg).
As a twist compared to what a regular Sierra can do, the EV has the capability to turn into a mobile power bank to feed electricity into power tools, or can “power a home’s essential necessities for up to 21 days collectively.”
GMC will sell the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 only as a Crew Cab with a 5-foot, 11-inch cargo bed. It will charge for it a whooping $107,000, but promises that when the other, more regular variants will get here, prices for that ones should start at around $50,000.
