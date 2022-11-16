2023 Honda Accord Tourer Unofficially Dreams of Better Times for Station Wagons

Following the recent compact assault (all-new HR-V, best-selling CR-V, 2023 Civic Type R), Honda has recently moved up a level to mid-size goodies.
First, there was the fourth generation of the three-row Pilot crossover SUV, and now the Japanese automaker will also try to revitalize the traditional four-door sedan segment with the eleventh iteration of the legendary Accord nameplate. And, naturally, that attracted a lot of attention.
Both in the real world, where people are now mulling whether the 1.5-liter turbo and larger 2.0-liter Hybrid Touring credentials are enough against iconic foes such as the Toyota Camry, as well as across the virtual realm. There, pixel masters from around the world have feisty or family-oriented dreams.
Well, the virtual artist better known as Theottle on social media actually has both. So, after his recently imagined 2023 Honda Accord Type R performance sedan, now it is time to CGI-rework the newly introduced 2023 Honda Accord from a Hybrid Touring to a Tourer station wagon. Remember, the nameplate did have such quirky body styles in the past – along with stuff like a two-door coupe, three-door hatchback or Shooting Brake, and even a Crosstour CUV attempt.
But, for sure, the family-oriented Tourer version is one of the most renowned after the sedan body style – even though across various regions it was terminated as far back as 1997, then also the mid-2010s. Naturally, in the face of great crossover, SUV, and truck adversity, station wagons are slowly but surely losing the battle for survival. And it’s pretty unlikely that Honda will ever bring back the Accord Tourer version.
Especially not with Opel Insignia station wagon DNA, that is. Unlike the CGI expert, who in his latest behind-the-scenes making-of video stole the Stellantis wagon’s soul (or, rather its sloping rear top deck) to instill it on top of an unsuspecting 2023 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring. So, was that cool, or not?
Both in the real world, where people are now mulling whether the 1.5-liter turbo and larger 2.0-liter Hybrid Touring credentials are enough against iconic foes such as the Toyota Camry, as well as across the virtual realm. There, pixel masters from around the world have feisty or family-oriented dreams.
Well, the virtual artist better known as Theottle on social media actually has both. So, after his recently imagined 2023 Honda Accord Type R performance sedan, now it is time to CGI-rework the newly introduced 2023 Honda Accord from a Hybrid Touring to a Tourer station wagon. Remember, the nameplate did have such quirky body styles in the past – along with stuff like a two-door coupe, three-door hatchback or Shooting Brake, and even a Crosstour CUV attempt.
But, for sure, the family-oriented Tourer version is one of the most renowned after the sedan body style – even though across various regions it was terminated as far back as 1997, then also the mid-2010s. Naturally, in the face of great crossover, SUV, and truck adversity, station wagons are slowly but surely losing the battle for survival. And it’s pretty unlikely that Honda will ever bring back the Accord Tourer version.
Especially not with Opel Insignia station wagon DNA, that is. Unlike the CGI expert, who in his latest behind-the-scenes making-of video stole the Stellantis wagon’s soul (or, rather its sloping rear top deck) to instill it on top of an unsuspecting 2023 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring. So, was that cool, or not?