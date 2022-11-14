Revived AMC Gremlin SRT Hellcat Is Beyond Ready and Willing to Fight Any Digital Hot Hatch

Stellantis is a massive automotive company. Not just in terms of revenue and global reach or influence, but also when speaking about marques and heritage.
Currently, it has no less than 16 brands, ranging from Abarth to Vauxhall (in Europe), and from Chrysler to Ram, in the United States. And if they look back at their nameplate treasure trove, they could tremendously expand with just three letters of the alphabet, for example.
Today, anyway, AMC mostly means basic cable television for folks who are a bit younger than the 1988 moment of American Motors Corporation’s disappearance. Back then, AMC – the automaker – was rechristened as the Jeep Eagle Corporation before it was absorbed into the greater parent Chrysler two years later.
So, perhaps the younger readers have not heard of AMC or their Gremlin, their subcompact automobile introduced in 1970 – not the strange pet creature from the 1984 black comedy horror film ‘Gremlins.’ Although come to think about it, they were both kinds of equally quirky and capable of wreaking havoc in their respective departments.
Jokes aside, the AMC Gremlin did grow on some people enough to garner a minor cult following. Both in the real world and across the virtual realm, as it turns out. So, here is the virtual artist better known as automotive.ai on social media, who has prepared another of his beloved CGI moniker mashup series and takes on AMC’s Gremlin.
It all started with a little BaT (Bring a Trailer) collaboration that saw the pixel master illustrate fan responses to the ubiquitous “if you could bring back one model, what would it be?” And believe it or not, among logical answers such as Mazda RX-7, Dodge Ramcharger, Saab 900 Turbo, or Buick Riviera, there was also the quirky AMC Gremlin!
Now enthusiasts can further rejoice as the little hoot gets an exclusive revival series of its own, with lots of potential variants, and even with SRT Hellcat options, if our CGI eyes are not mistaken!
