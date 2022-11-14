R36 Nissan GT-R Gets Unofficially Imagined With Subtle, Timeless Design Changes

For decades, the ultimate expression of Japanese sports car performance has resided under the GT-R moniker. As such, it is quite safe to say it has become timeless.
Nissan has been keen to showcase the pinnacle of performance under its banner since (no less than) 1969. That is when their first GT-R model, codenamed KPGC10, was successfully pitched on the market, based on the Skyline series. Since then, the Skyline GT-R has amassed a tremendous cult following over the subsequent KPGC110 (aka Kenmeri Skyline), R32, R33, and iconic R34 iterations.
Back in 2007, the Japanese company even considered the nameplate stands tall enough to go on its separate, exclusive GT-R business. And it has never looked back, instead focusing on growing the R35 generation into a legend of its own. Sure, some people might say that even after all the facelifts, upgrades, and special variants or limited editions, it still managed to grow a little in the tooth.
According to Japanese media, and its reports should always be taken with a big grain of salt, the 2024 Nissan Z will receive the Nismo treatment while the R35 GT-R is due for yet another fresh version. But across the virtual realm, patience is growing thin, and people are starting to take matters into their hands. Or, rather, at the tip of their CGI brushes, as is the case here.
So, here is Mridul Basist, a 22-year-old automotive concept and design freelancer better known as bimbledesigns on social media, who has recently joined his CGI forces with HotCars to present the wonderful world of digital automobiles. And, after a rather quirky Ford Torino revival, now it’s time to strike at the JDM core of fans with the potential R36 next-generation Nissan GT-R.
Anyway, this has sparked a debate among fans: should the successor keep the subtle lines of its predecessor and only mildly update them for the new decade, or go for a deeper transformation?
