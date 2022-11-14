Ram 2500 Power Wagon Morphs to Full-Size SUV, Dare We Say Dodge Ramcharger?

Despite all the negative commotion going on and around the automotive industry, it has been a great autumn for both full-size and heavy-duty pickup trucks, at least in North America.
Both in the real world, where the full-size EV revolution is in full swing, and the HD trucks are all looking shiny and new from the Detroit Three, as well as across the virtual automotive realm. Over there, a handful of pixel masters are making everyone’s full-size and HD truck dreams come true in more than one way.
And one of the most prolific entries in the field comes from the account of Jim, the CGI expert better known as jlord8 on social media, who has decided to finally find some time to play with the CGI idea of a full-size Ram SUV, twice. So, after GM (with representatives from Chevy and GMC) and Ford (he recently gave us a mega Excursion FX4 out of the Super Duty series), now it is time for a little bit of Dodge and Ram love.
First, with a major VIP twist, the author decided that country singer Chris Stapleton also needed a virtual Ramcharger SUV companion for his recent Ram ‘Traveller’ southerner pickup truck that was developed in partnership with the Stellantis brand. But that one, with just three doors, might be a bit ‘tiny’ for big families or people who love to go on an adventure with the entire household inside their vehicle.
So, no worries, there is now also a massive Ram 2500 Power Wagon heavy-duty pickup truck that has seemingly morphed into a full-size (Dodge Ramcharger) SUV that would make any Mopar fan utterly proud and Ford or GM rivals tremble with fear of cool road trips and overlanding memories. So, which one strikes a chord with you and merits our CGI hall pass: one, both, or none?
