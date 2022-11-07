The Ram "Traveller" Was Designed in Collaboration With Country Singer Chris Stapleton

“Our relationship with Chris Stapleton is special because he is not just a partner, we consider him to be a friend,” said big kahuna Mike Koval Jr. “He represents our shared values of hard work, determination, and perseverance. Our journey with Chris throughout his career is something we are extremely proud of and to see this collaboration come to fruition is an endeavor we will cherish for a long time,” concluded the chief exec.Inspired by vintage trucks from the late 1970s and early 1980s, the Traveller harks back to the Palomino special equipment package that Dodge offered on the D-150. Even the striped graphics of the Palomino have been adapted for the more sculptural design of the Ram HD, and the 18-inch wheels bring the point home with their Turbo Fin-like aesthetic.Finished in a bi-tone combo spruced up with chrome, this workhorse also impresses with its 1980s-era fonts for the Ram Traveller badging. The finishing touch, as far as the pickup’s exterior is concerned, is a three-dimensional rework of the Ram hood ornament.Stepping inside reveals Bison Brown appointments almost everywhere, in keeping with the theme of this pickup. Buffalo plaid flannel is also featured, referencing the jacket worn by Stapleton on the cover of his debut album.Walnut Burl wood, cloth rather than leather upholstery for the seats, guitar amp-inspired speaker grills, and a custom front bench seat are present, along with Chris’ signature inlaid into the wood of the instrument panel.The Ram Traveller, named after Stapleton’s first album, can be admired at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tennessee.