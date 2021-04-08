Ram Power Wagon vs. TRX: Can You Spot All the Differences?

With the TRX, Ram is joining the sports car world... in a way. And just like the GTI differs from a normal Golf or an Alltrack, so too are there key differences between a normal truck and the off-road monster named after a dinosaur.
In this video, TFLnow compares the Ram Power Wagon against the TRX that they own to find the major differences and perhaps help you with your buying decision. Of course, these aren't direct rivals, and it's more like comparing a GTI against a Passat, with the price of around $71,000 being the main similarity.
But enough Volkswagen analogies; these are trucks. More specifically, the Power Wagon is a 75th Edition model, which gives it a different design for the main grille. Behind that is the 6.4-liter V8 engine with front and rear locking differentials. Ram also installed a front disconnecting stabilizer bar, as well as the usual skid plates for the transfer case and fuel tank. So it's a real off-roader, just not one with a supercharged engine. As a result of this shortcoming, there's a near-300-horsepower gap here, though we're sure Hennessey would love for you to ask for a bolt-on kit.
In the real world, the Power Wagon has a couple of useful advantages. The V8 can shut down some cylinders to save fuel, and can be fitted with some neat locking boxes on the side of the bed.
The TRX is based on the smaller Ram 1500 model, but it has an extreme makeover. The fenders have been massively flared out while the hood sports the famous LEDs next to the functional air scoop. You can immediately tell that the 2500 series uses bigger headlights, and off-road fans are keen on that winch feature.
The interiors are about the same size. Ram does leather and infotainment systems pretty well, but both these models face stiff competition from Ford, the Raptor, and Tremor models, to be more precise.
Usually, you buy the HD truck because it has more payload and towing capacity. But that's not really the case here because of the Hellcat engine and the way the TRX suspension is set. So it's really down to whether you're into supercharged pickup performance or not, and most people will be.
