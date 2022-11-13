2023 BMW 7 Series Undergoes Plastic Surgery to Get Rid of the Bucktooth Grille

BMW’s controversial new design language is spreading among its lineup of vehicles a bit too fast. One of the latest models to have embraced it is the new-gen 7 Series, and it’s not exactly a looker, is it?
In theory, it checks every box on the modern luxury sedan list, but in practice, it would need a few adjustments in order to become head-turning for all the right reasons.
Eager to address the controversial styling, jlord8 on Instagram set out to give it a hypothetical facelift, fixing the bucktooth grille issue. The double kidneys are now smaller, and the lower grille has inevitably become bigger.
We would have softened up the bumper, too, and would have probably drawn the line after giving it different headlights that don’t go down the split route. However, the rendering artist chose to make it less tall instead, and as a result, it looks sportier. It also sits closer to the road than the real 2023 BMW 7 Series, and this final touch rounds off the digital makeover of the car.
Hopefully, when the Munich auto marque decides to give the 7 Series and the i7, a mid-cycle refresh, probably in 2024 or 2025, they will give it a smaller grille and headlamps that hark back to some of its predecessors. After all, the brand’s flagship sedan does need to look good in order to take on the likes of the Audi A8 and Mercedes-Benz S-Class.
On a final note, we will remind you that the new 7 Series is offered in two flavors in the United States, the 740i and 760i xDrive. The former has a 375-hp 3.0-liter straight-six, and the latter uses a 536-hp 4.4-liter V8. Pricing starts at $93,300, and $113,600, respectively. The i7 electric model, on the other hand, has an MSRP of $119,300.
