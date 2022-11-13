2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Wants to Serve and Protect With the Italian Carabinieri

Subsequent to the grand unveiling a little over two weeks ago, we haven’t heard anything about the facelifted Alfa Romeo Giulia. But the Italian company’s sports sedan is back in the limelight, with a rendering that portrays it in new attire.
As we mentioned in the title, it is a hypothetical proposal for the Italian Carabinieri, with the typical livery that combines blue as the base finish, with a few red accents, and white roof. Emergency lights are obviously present, and so are those extra LEDs in the front bumper, but everything else soldiers on.
Back in the real world, the 2023 Giulia, as well as its high-riding sibling, the Stelvio, have received new headlights inspired by those of the Tonale, which make them look more modern. The grille has been updated, and seems to have been inspired by some classic Alfas, and there is a new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster inside.
Alfa Romeo’s facelifted Giulia and Stelvio will launch in February, with the company stating that the lineup will be simplified. Here, the ‘Super’ models, which are the base versions, will be available with the Sprint Pack, bringing visual add-ons, and the Ti can be had with the Veloce Pack. The new Competizione trim, with adaptive dampers, matte gray finish, red brake calipers, and others, will sit at the top of the family.
Does that sound concerning, especially with the car maker stating that it represents the “highest expression […] in terms of style, performance, and technology?” Well, it should, because that might hint at the death of the ultra-hot Quadrifoglio versions. Moreover, they haven’t mentioned the Quadrifoglio whatsoever in the official press release when they unveiled the facelifted Giulia and Stelvio, so does this mean the end of the line for them? We hope not, because that would be another sad day for the entire automotive industry.
