CGI Ford SVT Lightning Single Cab Revival Makes Modern F-150 EV Look a Bit Tamed

Ford is offering a complete set of powertrains across the full-size F-150 pickup truck’s fourteenth generation, from ICE to hybrid and fully electric.
The EV revolution was a long time coming, and the Blue Oval company embraced it with open arms. Of course, that did not go well with all Ford enthusiasts, especially those who only had eyes for the F-150 Lightning as a cool, Single Cab sporty truck with a brawny V8 tucked under the hood. Oh well, they must deal with their frustrations in private.
In the real world, the new Ford F-150 Lighting is now a Crew Cab with batteries and electric motors. Also, with lots of power, since even the base version churns out 452 hp, while the extended battery models can tap into a stable of 580 ponies. Naturally, that gave people some ideas, including virtual ones that may take care of those unresolved SVT Lighting issues – at least partially.
So, here is Marouane Bembli, the digital artist better known as TheSketchMonkey on YouTube, who is nostalgic about the ICE-powered SVT Lightning sport trucks and reminisces how back in the 1980s and 1990s, the pickups had a little more personality than today. No worries, after the traditional discussion about the glorious past of the two ICE-powered generations of SVT Lightnings, he proceeds to do something about that in his latest behind-the-scenes making-of video (embedded below).
Just in case you are already familiar with the 1993-1995 and 1999-2004 SVT Lightning Ford F-150s, one can easily skip the chatter to the 4:46 mark when the pixel master finally kicks off the redesign process. His spiritual homage to the prior SVT Lightning generations includes the transformation of the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning EV from Crew to Single Cab, a shorter wheelbase, plus a meaner attitude.
The latter is achieved courtesy of the usual suspects. First, a lowered, more planted stance, then a nice set of larger aftermarket-style wheels, and last – but not least – an altered front fascia to make it a tad more Shelby-like aggressive. Cool, right?
