This F-150 Lego Lightning Truck Is Made Out of 320,740 Pieces and Weighs 3,730 Pounds

Ford's head honcho Jim Farley recently tweeted about a Ford F-150 Lightning made entirely out of LEGO bricks. It was put together using no less than 320,740 pieces, with 15 people working on it for over 1,600 hours. And in case someone was wondering, yes, the lights do turn on, but no, you can't drive or control the truck. Although seeing this rolling down the street would have been a sight to behold.

