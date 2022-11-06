autoevolution
This F-150 Lego Lightning Truck Is Made Out of 320,740 Pieces and Weighs 3,730 Pounds

6 Nov 2022, 15:58 UTC
Ford's head honcho Jim Farley recently tweeted about a Ford F-150 Lightning made entirely out of LEGO bricks. It was put together using no less than 320,740 pieces, with 15 people working on it for over 1,600 hours. And in case someone was wondering, yes, the lights do turn on, but no, you can't drive or control the truck. Although seeing this rolling down the street would have been a sight to behold.
Like every other LEGO project of this size, everything was first designed and drawn in a computer program, and then brought to real life by pure magic. Well, pure magic and the 15 people who assembled it during a period equivalent to almost 67 non-stop days. Those numbers are treading mighty close to video games territory.

From the video, it looks like the entire thing was built around a custom chassis. But not the original F-150 chassis, by the looks of it. It’s quite smart when you think about it because it can easily withstand the full 3,730 lbs. (1,692 kg) weight of the 320,740 pieces that were glued together. Otherwise, it could have collapsed on itself.

Can you imagine working on such a project and having to manually pour glue onto every single piece? I know I wouldn’t want to be the person who didn’t properly fit two pieces of LEGO bricks together.

Furthermore, an electrical system was also included in the truck, with the taillights and headlights being able to light up exactly as their real-life counterparts do.

Speaking about the real deal, this LEGO model is a version of the Lariat trim, with the latter coming in at an estimated price of $76,769. This marketing video is the love child between Ford and Legoland Florida, and you can actually go and see the pickup truck in person at the LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park.



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

