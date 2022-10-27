Virtual Ford F-150 Flareside Lightning Discards EV Style, Goes Back to an SVT Life

Less than three decades ago, starting in 1993, the Ford SVT Lightning was a high-performance variant of the iconic F-150 full-size pickup truck that imagined nothing but a feisty ICE lifestyle for itself.
Today, on the other hand, the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning signifies something else completely – a battery-powered, fully electric, eco-conscious pickup truck. But what if there was an alternate universe where everything stayed the same, and the fourteenth-gen F-150 got its SVT Lightning version with an open grille, a V8 rumble, and a dual exhaust at the back?
Well, that is only possible across the virtual realm. Over there, Oscar Vargas, the digital artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media, is neatly rounding out his Big Detroit Three Street Truck CGI series with an SVT Lightning all dressed in white to look squeaky clean and infused with a cool Flareside twist. But what series, one might ask?
Not long ago, the pixel master decided to imagine how a ZR2 Bison stop being the most coveted Chevy Silverado of them all. Instead, he CGI-cooked up a 632ci V8-powered Chevy Silverado SS model with a Single Cab, a short box, and the iconic Stepside looks. And little did we know that was just the start of the digital sporty truck shenanigans.
Next, it was time for an equally fake Ram Trucks 1500 TRX street truck variant dubbed ‘Hellram.’ That one got a thorough presentation, complete with a digital photo shoot, and even an animated video to flaunt those ‘real’ Hellcat V8 rumbles plus Borla exhaust notes. And it had a twist, of course, this time of the CGI-exposed carbon fiber variety.
Now there is a third digital musketeer to round out the Big Detroit Three sporty truck series. Squeakily clean when all dressed in white – save for a few crimson and black details – this imagined Flareside-style Ford F-150 SVT Lightning drops the EV pretense and reverts to an SVT lifestyle. And it probably does so without any CGI remorse!
