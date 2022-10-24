Ford F-150 Lightning Takes Acceleration Test, Doesn’t Disappoint

Including a one-foot rollout, Ford quotes 4.1 seconds to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) for the F-150 Lightning Pro and less than four seconds when equipped with the Extended-Range Battery. Our friends at AutoTopNL had the opportunity of testing an F-150 Lightning in Europe, squeezing out 4.29 seconds to 60 miles per hour and 4.49 seconds to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) if you prefer the metric system.
The Dragy Performance Report further shows that – including a one-foot rollout – zero to 60 mph took 4.02 seconds, and zero to 100 kph just 4.23 seconds. The pictured truck features a plate that reads EF22 WVB, which is listed by the DVLA in the United Kingdom as first registered in June 2022. Even though Ford isn’t selling the F-150 Lightning in Europe, no fewer than three internal combustion-engined siblings are scheduled to arrive in the first quarter of 2023 via the peeps at Hedin US Motor AB.
Initially exclusive to Germany and Sweden, the Hedin-sold trucks are the Lariat with the 5.0-liter Coyote V8, Limited with the 3.5-liter PowerBoost V6 hybrid powertrain, and Raptor with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6. “We are looking forward to offering European Ford dealerships the F-150 family along with a full-service program, warranties, spare parts, and accessories,” said Anderz Larqvist, chief executive officer at Hedin US Motor AB.
In related news, Ford has recently announced the second price hike in two months for the F-150 Lightning. The Dearborn-based automaker cites worsening market conditions, which is another way of saying that both inflation and supply woes have forced it to add $5,000 to the starting price of the Pro. The work-oriented trim level is currently listed by the build-and-price tool at $51,974, excluding the $1,795 destination freight charge and $7,500 federal tax credit for purchasing an electric vehicle.
The XLT is $59,474 with the Standard-Range Battery or a whopping $80,974 with the Extended-Range Battery, which makes the Lariat ERB seem like a much better deal at $85,974. The Lariat SRB costs $74,474. At the other end of the spectrum, the ERB-only Platinum retails at $96,874.
