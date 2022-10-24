Ford F-150 Lightning Takes Acceleration Test, Doesn’t Disappoint

Including a one-foot rollout, Ford quotes 4.1 seconds to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) for the F-150 Lightning Pro and less than four seconds when equipped with the Extended-Range Battery. Our friends at AutoTopNL had the opportunity of testing an F-150 Lightning in Europe, squeezing out 4.29 seconds to 60 miles per hour and 4.49 seconds to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) if you prefer the metric system.

16 photos