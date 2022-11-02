Ford Feels the Supply Chain Constraints, Total U.S. Sales Fall 10%

Ford sold 158,327 vehicles in October 2022. That is 10% less than the 175,918 models that left the manufacturer’s inventories in the same month of last year. However, the company says it sees strong demand for its vehicles and remains optimistic about the EV side of the business. Here’s everything you need to know.
Ford released its October 2022 sales report, which shows an overall decline of 10%. It sold 87,205 trucks, 67,266 SUVs, and 6,261 EVs. The latter constitutes the impressive part of the disclosure – it reveals a jump of almost 120% in sales. The Ford F-150 Lightning, the E-Transit van, and the Mustang Mach-E are the marque’s champions.
The most interesting part, however, is that Ford private customers are thinking twice about pulling the trigger – total vehicle retail sales slid 18.6%. But the automaker says things are poised to go in the right direction as demand for 2023 model-year vehicles increased 134% over the 2022 model-year units.
Ford confirmed that its hands-free driving technology is now being used by more than 97,000 customers, while the Bronco SUV sales keep gaining more territory. It also underlined that its F-Series continues to remain America’s most beloved truck. The brand sold 105,427 more trucks this year than its closest competitor.
The entry-level Ford Maverick sells like hotcakes – it has a conquest rate of over 60%, meaning it is well above its closest competitors. Almost half of the buyers chose the hybrid powertrain.
“Ford continues to see strong demand for its vehicles, with orders for ’23MY vehicles up 134 percent over this time last year. The all-new Super Duty saw a record 52,000 orders in just five days. The F-Series continued as America’s No. 1 truck, expanding its lead over our second-place competitor to more than 100,000 trucks this year. We doubled our electric vehicle sales. F-150 Lightning had its best monthly sales performance since launch,” said Ford vice president Andrew Frick.
The Lincoln Navigator sales also improved, and the company says it even has inventory in some specific locations.
Ford also changed its main sale reporting categories. Instead of truck, SUV, and car, the document now shows truck, SUV, and EVs. This is another sign that reveals the automaker is not going to give up the fight for battery-electric supremacy.
According to the automaker’s data, Ford is now America’s second-best-selling EV maker. Tesla remains the uncontested leader – for now.
