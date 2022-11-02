BYD Will Make Electric Cars in Brazil in a Factory Once Owned by Ford

Irony is always elaborate, but it may have broken new records for that quality in Brazil. Ford announced on January 11, 2021, that it would close three factories in Brazil. The largest one was in Camaçari, Bahia. The company justified that with its need to focus on more profitable models – and the electric transition. After some time looking for the “Complexo Industrial Ford Nordeste,” there is finally a winner: BYD, a Chinese titan in electric vehicles.

8 photos