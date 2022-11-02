This 'Vette Might Get You Some Cash in Time for Christmas

Every once in a while, you may find a car online that can be bought for a reasonable sum, fix it, and sell it fast. This 1979 Corvette L82 might be just one of those opportunities, but you have to move quickly and need a trailer for it.
While the seller of this 1979 Chevrolet Corvette L82 didn't provide too much info regarding the car, they said enough about it to attract savvy potential buyers. Yet, with six more days to go, there were only two bids for this T-top, and the best offer was $4,050. But let's dig a little.
In 1978 Chevrolet adopted a new styling for the C3 Corvette. It was the year when the rear end was drastically improved by the introduction of the fastback rear window. It was a welcomed fresh appearance that made the customers go nuts. But, of course, there were a lot of people who preferred the previous styling of a classic-looking coupe. But you know what? The aerodynamics laws favored this version.
The car you see here was produced a year later, in 1979, and it's the L82 version. Its 350 ci (5.7-liter) engine produced 220 HP (223 PS), and that was enough to propel the car from naught to 60 in a mere 6.6-seconds, albeit with a manual transmission. Unfortunately, the one that you see here is fitted with a three-speed auto, and the seller didn't specify if the car is a matching number or not. But more importantly, is that it runs and drives. Yet, it is not roadworthy since it has a leak on the brakes lines and... that's all for the bad news.
Moving to the somewhat good news is that the car's interior looks quite good for this car's age. It features standard leather-wrapped bucket seats, and the interior is complete. True, the door cards need some repairs, and the same goes for the glove compartment, but nothing is horrid here.
Moving on the outside, it is clear that the car needs a paint job. Yet, the chassis is sound, and looking at the pictures, we found something rather interesting. The rear wheels are fitted with the wider P255/60R15 rear tires, which helped the car hug the road better instead of the 225/70R15 ones that were more common. In addition, the seller will also throw some spare parts as part of the sale, including a stainless steel exhaust system. The one that's fitted now might wake up all your neighbors. They also advised the buyer to come with a trailer since the car's brakes are not to be trusted. Also, make sure to have some room on that flatbed to carry a new radiator and rear leaf spring since these parts are also included in the sale.
We saw cars like this, same year and options, selling for $27,000, so if you could find a way to get it at a reasonable price, you might get some profit out of it. The auction will end on November 8th, and if you want to see the car in person, you should jump make a trip to Carbondale, Pennsylvania, where this C3 Corvette is located.
