Pete Brock's Aerovault MKII Car Trailer Redefines Towing With Aerodynamics

And now, prepare for the price tag. $25,990 definitely isn’t cheap, but as mentioned beforehand, it’s ready to use at that price point with all you need from a car-hauling trailer. As for payload, 4,560 pounds (2,068 kilograms) should be more than enough for you to transport a lightweight Lotus Exige 430 sports car or a more lumbersome vehicle such as an open-top Caddy. “Simple and fuel efficient” is how Pete describes his creation, which came to be after two days of work in the famous designer’s studio. The aluminum trailer in the photo gallery is completely enclosed to protect your car from the elements, and as you can tell, it’s a fully-featured vehicle trailer as well.“There is no low-ball starting price where you have to add thousands of dollars in options,” explains Brock . Every Aerovault is built with a skinned underside that aids in terms of aerodynamics, a winch with a remote control fob, an onboard battery, N-rated tires (87 mph), a full-size spare tire, LED lights for the interior and exterior, and storage shelves.Sleek as it is, the Aerovault has been designed to be easy for one person to load and unload whatever vehicle needs to be transported from point A to B. Manufactured in Henderson, Nevada using “custom-built machinery and special fabricating techniques,” the MKII is made by “race-savvy fabricators who take as much pride in their work as I do in mine,” added Brock.Tipping the scales at 2,440 pounds or 1,106 kilograms, the MKII is light enough even for a unibody crossover to tow. Take, for instance, the Ford Explorer which is rated at 5,600 pounds (2,540 kilograms) when properly equipped for hauling. The aluminum trailer comes standard with a Bulldog hitch rated at 12,500 pounds and a 7-pin flat plug that connects the lights.And now, prepare for the price tag. $25,990 definitely isn’t cheap, but as mentioned beforehand, it’s ready to use at that price point with all you need from a car-hauling trailer. As for payload, 4,560 pounds (2,068 kilograms) should be more than enough for you to transport a lightweight Lotus Exige 430 sports car or a more lumbersome vehicle such as an open-top Caddy.