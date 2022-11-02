1991 Ferrari F40 Is Possibly the Most Outstanding Car You Could Own and Drive

The lucky few who own a Ferrari F40 usually hang on to it for as long as possible. That’s because this amazing supercar is one of the most sought-after yet elusive Prancing Horses in the Italian sports car manufacturer’s history.
Built to celebrate Ferrari’s 40th anniversary, the F40 was, in 1987 when it was introduced, the automaker’s most powerful, fastest, and most expensive production car to that date. It was also the last Ferrari vehicle that got Enzo Ferrari’s personal stamp of approval, and its charm and purity have never been equaled by any other model. Many still consider it, to this day, one of the finest cars one can own and drive.
Initially, the plan was to only make 400 examples of the F40, but seeing how popular it quickly became, the production run reached a total of 1,311 units between 1987-1992.
All F40s were built with a left-hand drive configuration and painted in Rosso Corsa. One of them is now up for grabs via the reputable RM Sotheby’s and is part of the Gran Turismo Collection.
The F40 in question is chassis number 8895, a European market example that rolled out of Maranello’s factory floor in March 1991. It spent 25 years in the Gran Turismo Collection and had only two owners from new. It is offered with 48,511 kilometers on the clock, which means roughly 30,143 miles.
Nestled under the car’s roofline is a twin-turbocharged 2.9L V8 engine producing 478 hp (485 ps) and 425 lb-ft (576 Nm) of torque. It allows the car to sprint from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 201 miles per hour (323 kph). The power is sent to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual transmission.
With the perfect combination of a powerful mid-mounted V8 engine, lightweight body, and minimalist design (it doesn’t even have door handles), the Ferrari F40 managed to steal the hearts of many. If you feel like this charismatic 1991 F40 would complete your car collection, head over to RM Sotheby’s to register your interest.
The car is set to go under the hammer on Saturday, November 5, and is expected to fetch between £1,400,000 - £1,600,000, which translates to $1,600,000 - $1,850,000 at current exchange rates.
