Faster Than a Ferrari F40, the Original 1987 RUF CTR Was the Ultimate Supercar Killer

The company responsible for this model is RUF Automobile GmbH (or simply RUF). Founded in 1939 by Alois Ruf Sr. in Pfaffenhausen, Germany, it was initially a service garage, then became a bus manufacturer. After Ruf senior died in 1974, his 24-year-old son - who happened to be a huge enthusiast of the Zuffenhausen-based carmaker – reorganized the family business once again, turning it into a tuning house dedicated to all things Porsche, mainly the 911.
A year later, a beefed-up Turbo became the first RUF-enhanced Porsche and in 1978, the naturally-aspirated SCR was added to the lineup. With performance figures that stood close to those of the factory-spec 911 Turbo, this model became a hit and made the company famous. However, the best was yet to come. A decade later, Alois Ruf Jr.’s dream of creating the perfect 911 turned into reality with the introduction of the CTR.
It was based on the Carrera 3.2 because the chassis was lighter and it had a better drag coefficient than the more powerful Turbo version, but it was stripped down and extensively modified. Like Porsche engineers did with the 1970s 2.7 RS, the body gained many lightweight, seam-welded aluminum panels such as the hood, engine cover, or doors. Furthermore, the aerodynamics were slightly improved with new, fiberglass bumpers and a Turbo-style “whale tail” spoiler. All these modifications helped shed about 441 lbs (200 kg), despite the addition of a full roll cage for improved safety and better torsional rigidity.
weight-saving treatment continued inside where everything that was deemed unnecessary was also stripped off. Except for a couple of race-spec Recaro bucket seats and thinner carpeting, RUF didn’t add other features. In terms of convenience, the factory air conditioning and stereo systems were kept but the latter was unnecessary since the engine sang an incredible tune.
Like the chassis, the boxer-six was taken from the 3.2 Carrera. It was bored out to 3.4 liters, fitted with a fuel injection system originally designed for the legendary 962 race car, stronger internals also derived from motorsport and not one, but two equally large turbochargers.
While the naturally-aspirated 3.2 made around 230 hp in stock form, the CTR’s motor could spit out 463 hp at 5,950 rpm and 408 lb-ft (553 Nm) of torque at 5,100 rpm. That was more than the Turbo, the four-wheel-drive 959, or Lamborghini’s Countach LP5000 Quattrovalvole. Even more impressive, legend has it that these were the lowest figures recorded on a dyno by the company. Numerous independent tests conducted in the years that followed revealed that the engine’s output stood very close to 500 hp.
Porsche gearbox that was theoretically capable of handling the output was the Turbo’s four-speed. Instead of using the outdated unit, RUF opted for a no-compromise approach and designed an appropriate five-speed from scratch. With its gear ratios tuned to perfection, it enabled a 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) acceleration of 3.65 seconds and a top speed of 213 mph (342 kph), numbers that were attained during independent tests by various car magazines such as Autocar.
Speaking of which, the Germans at Auto Motor und Sport organized a high-speed test at Nardò Ring in 1988. The CTR went head-to-head with the era’s fastest supercars, and it managed to achieve the highest top speed, reaching 213 mph (342 kph). A Porsche 959 was second with 211 mph (339 kph) while the third fastest time was attained by two Ferrari F40s, both reaching 211 mph (339 kph).
A similar test was conducted a year earlier by American magazine Road & Track at Volkswagen’s Ehra Lessien testing facility. Nine high-performance masterpieces were present, including a Ferrari Testarossa, a Slantnose 911 Turbo (930S), and a Lamborghini Countach 5000S. Much to everyone’s surprise, the yellow CTR was the only car to reach 211 mph (339 kph) as it flew down the straight. The R&T photographers who struggled to capture the moment from the sidelines dubbed the car Yellowbird and this became the CTR’s nickname from that point on.
straight-line performer but could also handle impeccably since it was fitted with a bespoke suspension system and larger brakes. Don’t just take my word for it and see for yourself in the intense YouTube video below posted by Option Auto where the beast shreds the difficult Nürburgring Nordschleife.
The German tuning house continued to offer CTR conversions until 1996. It’s unclear how many Carrera 3.2s were transformed, but the company build 29 units from scratch, using unmarked Porsche chassis. These examples come with different vehicle identification numbers (VIN) and are now highly coveted by collectors. Some have surfaced during auctions in recent years, fetching over $1 million.
If the original Yellowbird’s notoriety is appealing but you prefer something modern, RUF has relaunched a new CTR in 2017 and it’s still being produced today. The first model to be fully engineered and designed in house by the Pfaffenhausen-based manufacturer is not the fastest car in the world by any means but with 700 hp on tap and a retro-inspired carbon fiber body, it's a heck of a machine.
For decades, many manufacturers have claimed that their vehicles were so-called supercar killers, but such a statement was often an exaggeration. This was not the case with the 1987 CTR, a legendary car that proved its superiority time after time.
