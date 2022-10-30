2004 Ferrari Enzo Looks Like the Best Way to Invest $3 Million, You Can't Go Wrong Here

If you'll ask any of the kids today to name a person they consider to be important for the automotive industry, they'll most likely think about Elon Musk. Ask that same question to someone born in the '70s or '80s, and you'll hear names like Henry Ford, Soichiro Honda, Ferrucio Lamborghini, and of course Enzo Ferrari. And we're happy that Michael Mann is working on a biographical film about the man that made the Prancing Horse legendary.

17 photos