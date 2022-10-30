2004 Ferrari Enzo Looks Like the Best Way to Invest $3 Million, You Can't Go Wrong Here

If you'll ask any of the kids today to name a person they consider to be important for the automotive industry, they'll most likely think about Elon Musk. Ask that same question to someone born in the '70s or '80s, and you'll hear names like Henry Ford, Soichiro Honda, Ferrucio Lamborghini, and of course Enzo Ferrari. And we're happy that Michael Mann is working on a biographical film about the man that made the Prancing Horse legendary.
If you would have enough money to buy any road-going Ferrari in existence, what would you choose? Would you go for the classic 288 GTO or the legendary F40? Perhaps you'd like to experience the company's attempt at building an F1 car for the road, with the F50.
Then, there's also the modern LaFerrari. But in the first part of the 21st century, the supercar that bore the same name as the founder of the Italian manufacturer reigned supreme. The Ferrari Enzo came into existence in 2002 and had a relatively short lifespan of three years.
400 units rolled off the Maranello factory floor, which makes it slightly less exclusive than the F50 but rarer than the F40 and the LaFerrari. Now, we aren't going to list all the amazing features and specs of the Enzo, as that would take up pages and pages of information.
Even though this car is two-decades-old, it could still probably get up to 218 mph (350 kph) today. Jeremy Clarkson drove one when he was still on Top Gear many years ago, and he pointed out that "This thing would eat a Porsche Carrera GT" among other things. Tiff Needell also had an outing in the car for Fifth Gear, and you might enjoy seeing his perspective as well.
You'll rarely get to see an Enzo out in the wild unless you live in Monaco or any other city of that magnitude. And they don't come up for sale that often either. But when that does happen, you'd better have at least $3 million in your account if you're serious about buying one.
We've located a 2004 model that is one of just 31 original UK-delivered Enzos. This is no garage queen, as the odometer shows 5,230 miles (8,418 km). It has had seven owners so far, and the current one has had it for the past year and a half.
This is a Rosso Corsa model, which isn't going to be as rare as cars that featured other paint schemes. But for most people, this is the color to go for when talking about a Ferrari. If you're going to pull the trigger on this one, you'd better go ahead and replace the tires as the ones it has now are over 10 years old.
The good thing about it all is that the car will go through an annual service before changing hands, so you can enjoy it right away. The auction will end on the 6th of November but has sparked quite a bit of interest already. With 18 bids so far, the highest one stands at £2,410,000 ($2,798,851). That means the car's value has almost tripled within less than 20 years, and it's bound to go further up within the next decade.
