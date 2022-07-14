Teenager Gets Rare Ferrari F40 as Prom Ride, Refuses It and Goes for a Limo Instead

Prom comes with a lot of expectations and a lot of students go out of their way to make a big impression when getting there, be it with their outfits, hairstyles, or makeup. While it's common for teenagers to rent limousines, what would you do if you got a very rare Ferrari F40 as your prom ride? For this 16-year-old, it wasn't cool enough.
Darren Bullows, a dad from Bromsgrove, UK, called in a favor from his former boss Tim Mayneord to get a dark gray Ferrari F40 for his teenage daughter Lacie’s prom night. Mayneord is the owner of Paddlup, which sells supercars, so he was able to help him out. But his teenage daughter had a different vehicle in mind.
Because the Ferrari F40 only comes with one passenger seat, the teenager refused to ride in it to her destination, opting instead to drive to a pickup point where she met her classmates and hopped in a limousine.
The official Paddlup page used the opportunity to do a little promo and posted the pictures of Lacie and the dark gray supercar, noting that “this wasn’t her prom ride, this was just a lift to the limo.” From the looks of it, luckily for them, it’s getting quite a lot of attention. But the dealership added that: “As much as we’d love to help everyone who asks - we cannot offer this service regularly, sorry!”
Ferrari released the F40 for its 40th anniversary, and it came with a retail price of around $400,000. Today, it’s estimated somewhere around $1,000,000, with options up for auction reaching $2 million. Some of the Ferrari F40 owners include four-time Formula One World Champion Alain Prost and car enthusiasts like Nick Mason of Pink Floyd and J Balvin, who acquired one last year.
In total, there were around 1,400 units built between 1988 and 1993, all powered by a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8, which delivers 471 horsepower (478 ps) at 7,000 rpm and 426 lb-ft (577 Nm) of torque at 4,000 rpm.
Lacie didn’t seem too gutted to leave the supercar behind and she did get the chance to have some cool pictures with it. Would you rather take a limo to prom or arrive there in Ferrari F40?
Because the Ferrari F40 only comes with one passenger seat, the teenager refused to ride in it to her destination, opting instead to drive to a pickup point where she met her classmates and hopped in a limousine.
The official Paddlup page used the opportunity to do a little promo and posted the pictures of Lacie and the dark gray supercar, noting that “this wasn’t her prom ride, this was just a lift to the limo.” From the looks of it, luckily for them, it’s getting quite a lot of attention. But the dealership added that: “As much as we’d love to help everyone who asks - we cannot offer this service regularly, sorry!”
Ferrari released the F40 for its 40th anniversary, and it came with a retail price of around $400,000. Today, it’s estimated somewhere around $1,000,000, with options up for auction reaching $2 million. Some of the Ferrari F40 owners include four-time Formula One World Champion Alain Prost and car enthusiasts like Nick Mason of Pink Floyd and J Balvin, who acquired one last year.
In total, there were around 1,400 units built between 1988 and 1993, all powered by a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8, which delivers 471 horsepower (478 ps) at 7,000 rpm and 426 lb-ft (577 Nm) of torque at 4,000 rpm.
Lacie didn’t seem too gutted to leave the supercar behind and she did get the chance to have some cool pictures with it. Would you rather take a limo to prom or arrive there in Ferrari F40?