J Balvin's Exclusive Collection of Ferraris Inspired Him to Write a Song About It

J Balvin enjoys fame as much as the next person, and one of his passions includes everything on wheels. But one of the brands he seems to prefer over any other is Ferrari, and his recent single, "F40," is all about his love for the Italian automaker.
Columbian singer J Balvin has a net worth of $20 million as of 2021. He didn’t miss an opportunity and has invested a lot of his fortune in creating one of the biggest and most exclusive car collections in South America.
Just by taking a look at his garage, you can tell that he is in love with the Italian brands. That explains the presence of several Ferraris and a Lamborghini.
The one that inspired his latest song is also his most recent purchase, a Ferrari F40, that he got from celebrity car dealer WiresOnly back in January. He loves it so much that his latest song is titled just that, “F40.”
In total, there were around 1,400 models ever built between 1988 and 1993, all powered by the 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8, which puts out 471 horsepower (478 ps) at 7,000 rpm and 426 lb-ft (577 Nm) of torque at 4,000 rpm.
The Columbian singer’s song also comes with a glossy music video worthy of any rapper who wants to show his wealth – it includes his Ferrari F40, a lot of cash, and expensive outfits. The single comes from his latest album, Jose, which debuted last September.
In his garage, you can also find a Ferrari LaFerrari, which was the first hypercar to ever arrive in Columbia, a Ferrari 458 Speciale, and a Ferrari 512 Testarossa.
Balvin isn’t the only reggaeton singer who took inspiration from automobiles for his own art. Rick Ross has several songs about cars and a record label named after the Mercedes-Maybach sub-brand, Maybach Group, while fellow singer Farruko also sings about a Lamborghini in his song called “Lambo.”
Just by taking a look at his garage, you can tell that he is in love with the Italian brands. That explains the presence of several Ferraris and a Lamborghini.
The one that inspired his latest song is also his most recent purchase, a Ferrari F40, that he got from celebrity car dealer WiresOnly back in January. He loves it so much that his latest song is titled just that, “F40.”
In total, there were around 1,400 models ever built between 1988 and 1993, all powered by the 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8, which puts out 471 horsepower (478 ps) at 7,000 rpm and 426 lb-ft (577 Nm) of torque at 4,000 rpm.
The Columbian singer’s song also comes with a glossy music video worthy of any rapper who wants to show his wealth – it includes his Ferrari F40, a lot of cash, and expensive outfits. The single comes from his latest album, Jose, which debuted last September.
In his garage, you can also find a Ferrari LaFerrari, which was the first hypercar to ever arrive in Columbia, a Ferrari 458 Speciale, and a Ferrari 512 Testarossa.
Balvin isn’t the only reggaeton singer who took inspiration from automobiles for his own art. Rick Ross has several songs about cars and a record label named after the Mercedes-Maybach sub-brand, Maybach Group, while fellow singer Farruko also sings about a Lamborghini in his song called “Lambo.”