Mitsurrari Enzo 3000GT Reveals Strange Nose Swap, Looks Like It Belongs in NFS 2

When people get bored at home, playing with Photoshop can be a good way to exercise their creativity. That might explain how a community called Unnecessary Automobile Nose Swaps came to be. And it also explains how their creations constantly draw a lot of attention from people all over the world. After all, who doesn't enjoy seeing strange interpretations of cars we've all grown to dream about?
Some of the most interesting cars we've seen in this community are exotics that have been toned down a bit by using nose swaps from more common vehicles. This might just be the only place in the world where you can see a Bugatti EB110 with a Pontiac Firebird front-end.
If that doesn't sound strange enough to you, how would you react to a Lamborghini Diablo VT with a Nissan 350Z nose-swap? In recent weeks we've seen several supercars that have been Photoshopped this way. While some are bearable to look at, others are downright hideous.
Someone who's not into cars might not even be able to tell that Maserati MC12 looks out of place with a Lancia Delta front-end, but most petrolheads would probably think that they've just witnessed a glitch in the Matrix. But today, we're not here to gawk at the MC12/Delta hybrid nor the Pagani Huayra/Nissan Altima abomination.
No, we've all gathered here to witness yet another Ferrari that has gone through the hands of the people that have labeled their community as "Cars Get Ruined."
Last year they used their "dark magic" to design a Ferrari F40 with a Renault Megane RS 225 front-end. And if that's not ridiculous enough, then learn that they've even created a Ferrari Enzo-Rivian R1T hybrid. And now they're at it again. LaFerrari's predecessor is always a sure way of drawing in a crowd.
So they used the same chassis for their newest "Mitsurrari" project, an Enzo with a Mitsubishi 3000GT nose-swap. Strangely enough, people have been reacting favorably to the idea, and the outcome looks like something out of the old Need for Speed 2 videogame. "I'm not loving it" seems like an accurate description of the Enzo 3000GT mix-up, don't you think?
If that doesn't sound strange enough to you, how would you react to a Lamborghini Diablo VT with a Nissan 350Z nose-swap? In recent weeks we've seen several supercars that have been Photoshopped this way. While some are bearable to look at, others are downright hideous.
Someone who's not into cars might not even be able to tell that Maserati MC12 looks out of place with a Lancia Delta front-end, but most petrolheads would probably think that they've just witnessed a glitch in the Matrix. But today, we're not here to gawk at the MC12/Delta hybrid nor the Pagani Huayra/Nissan Altima abomination.
No, we've all gathered here to witness yet another Ferrari that has gone through the hands of the people that have labeled their community as "Cars Get Ruined."
Last year they used their "dark magic" to design a Ferrari F40 with a Renault Megane RS 225 front-end. And if that's not ridiculous enough, then learn that they've even created a Ferrari Enzo-Rivian R1T hybrid. And now they're at it again. LaFerrari's predecessor is always a sure way of drawing in a crowd.
So they used the same chassis for their newest "Mitsurrari" project, an Enzo with a Mitsubishi 3000GT nose-swap. Strangely enough, people have been reacting favorably to the idea, and the outcome looks like something out of the old Need for Speed 2 videogame. "I'm not loving it" seems like an accurate description of the Enzo 3000GT mix-up, don't you think?