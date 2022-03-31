This Is Why the Iconic Ferrari F40 Is the Wildest Prancing Horse Out of Maranello

Every kid who grew up in the '90s wanted one car - a red Ferrari. That dream started with the Ferrari F40. Something about its design makes it one of the most iconic supercars of all time. The unruly prancing horse from the Ferrari stable is the closest you’ll ever come to an out-of-body experience once you hit the throttle.
I am sorry if the Ferrari F40 never made it as your poster car - many wild dreams and ambitions came from blankly staring at its magnificence. The obnoxiously high rear wing, low hanging body, and deep exhaust roar are an ecstasy for the mind.
The Ferrari might be a supercar, but in the early '90s it was like the golden chariot of kings. Hollywood stars, mega athletes, hedge fund managers, wall street honchos all found solace and glory behind it; three pedals, a gated shifter, and iconic Momo steering.
Turn the key, push the start button, step on the throttle, and a hive of dragons, hot lava, and goblins pierce through the center exhaust in a grunt perfected and harnessed by the best from the land of Enzo.
Even with tight competition from European rivals like Lamborghini, the Ferrari F40 was a statement on the track. It came with a turbocharged 2.9-liter V8 paired to a 5-speed manual transmission making 471 HP and 577 Nm of torque. It could do 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.8-seconds, a remarkable feat in its heyday.
Behind the wheel, the F40 inspired the confidence of a Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor. With your foot steadily leaning on the throttle in the right gear, you’ll experience an explosive thrust once its twin turbos kick in.
It doesn’t matter where you drive this car; 35 years later, it still turns heads and attracts camera lenses everywhere it goes. Those pop-up headlights, conspicuous wing, angular wedge design make it an unforgettable sight.
This piece of classic supercar glory doesn’t come cheap. In 1990, Nigel Mansell sold his for $1.5 million. With 1,311 units produced, it’s not the rarest gem on wheels, but you’d be lucky to get one under $500,000.
Magnus Walker of Hagerty takes the iconic Ferrari F40 to the streets of LA, explaining its deep history and impact on urban motorsports.
