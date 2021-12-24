Nico Rosberg Fulfils Childhood Dream, Drives Ferrari F40, Gets a Special Gift

It might be safe to assume that everyone has a bucket list in one form or another. As it turns out, even Formula 1 World Champions have their bucket lists, and Nico Rosberg managed to tick one more box as done, which meant he got to drive a Ferrari F40.
Nico Rosberg is not your average vlogger here, as he has a Formula 1 World Championship title to his name, back in 2016, and he makes videos where he shows his viewers exciting things while also offering his perspective on the matter. You would think that you have seen the Ferrari F40 enough times by now, but I can say that there's always room to see it at least once more.
According to his video, Nico Rosberg spotted the F40 in a garage in Monaco, and he then proceeded to leave a post-it note on the driver's window. He introduced himself and asked the owner to call him if he would ever let the 2016 F1 World Champion drive his car.
Since few people in the world can pride themselves on being Formula 1 champions, it is understandable why he considered it appropriate to leave a post-it note on such an expensive vehicle that was placed in a private complex. We do not recommend doing the same if you happen to spot a parked vehicle that you like, as not everyone might respond like this unnamed Ferrari owner did.
Nico got the keys to the F40 and proceeded to go for a test drive around Monaco. Those who were fortunate enough to drive in the area know that the scenery is superb, and you can get a glimpse in the video embedded below.
Moreover, you also get to see Nico in action with a late-model F40, which comes with a factory-fitted nose-lift system. Rosberg goes on to enjoy the Italian supercar that was on a poster in many bedroom walls in the 80s and even 90s, and he does not show fear of its price tag. As he does point out in a video, there is a difference between a racing driver and an F1 champion, and he has a point there.
