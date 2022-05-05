May the 4th Wasn't With Robogirls. They Tried to Steal Darth Vader's Ferrari F40!

Informally born out of the pun-style resemblance between the iconic Star Wars catchphrase “May the force be with you” and the reading style of “May the Fourth” (be with you), Star Wars Day has been a staple of the fan community since the late 1970s. Logically, it resonates with everyone.
Including virtual automotive artists, especially if those pixel masters already have a slightly obsessive-compulsive passion for vintage 1980s and 1990s sports cars and futuristic NFT Robogirls. Well, at least that is the particular case with Giacomo Geroldi, the digital content creator better known as giacomogeroldi_visuals on social media, who naturally observed both the informal Star Wars Day and his passion.
So, his latest virtual reality project comes in the form of a mélange between Darth Vader’s iconic black-and-red style and the CGI expert’s chrome-filled Robogirls. Of course, no one should forget about the underlying automotive motif, as shown here via a matching, all-carbon-fiber Ferrari F40 that just happens to splash out with a few crimson accents.
The 3D setting seems directly taken from a starship dwelling in a galaxy far, far away, and it all looks like a half-failed heist attempt directed at Darth Vader’s prized 1987-1992 two-door Berlinetta V8 possession. There are some mysteries left unresolved here, such as the matter of how an F40 traveled so far away from planet Earth, or why Robogirls would also need an F40 when in the previous NFT art piece they already found both Tatooine and a feisty Sauber C9 (Group C) prototype race car…
Oh well, no F40 matter. This is probably their passion, as we have also embedded in the gallery some proof these Robogirls also love old-school Porsche cars or the retro-futuristic “Air4,” a special Renault 4 project that combined the classic French car with… air operations! Yep, that is a flying Renault 4, indeed. Such are the wonders of the virtual world!
