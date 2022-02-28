Aboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser: A $4K Two-Night Experience at Disney World

You want to try out a launch pod, but you don’t want to spend thousands of dollars on Jeff Bezos or Richard Branson’s space companies? Disney has now a very safe, Star Wars-themed, windowless experience for “only” $4k to $6k a night.
The conglomerate is preparing for the hotel’s grand opening on March 1. But the company has invited some TikTok or YouTube stars to get the first-hand experience and write honest reviews about what to expect from the resort/theme park.
Marketed as a full Star Wars experience, it encourages guests to come dressed as their favorite characters. Meanwhile, the official website invites them to “come live your own epic Star Wars story.” During the experience, you get to take part in special missions or enjoy an “excursion” to the planet Batuu, also known as the “Star Wars” land within Disney World’s Hollywood Studios.
The hotel, called Halcyon, is supposed to resemble a luxury cruise ship in space and, for authenticity, it has no windows. The standard rooms have a queen bed, bunk beds, and a pullout bed, with their own bathroom, seemingly good enough for five people. Despite its price, the hotel doesn’t include the typical lush amenities like a pool or spa. Some of the reviews have claimed the space might become too small for a family of four.
Almost seven years in the making, the entrance resembles a bunker, and you get to step inside a “launch pod,” (commonly known as elevator, for humans), to take you to your destination in a galaxy far, far away. After the journey with the “Halcyon Starcruiser,” you arrive at The Atrium, which is the heart of the Halcyon starcruiser and the meeting place for the crew and passengers.
Aboard, you get to wield a Lightsaber, operate the ship’s navigation and defense systems, or take a “thrilling interactive mission” at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge (Disney’s themed land at Hollywood Studios).
The first few reviews have compared the experience to that of HBO’s Westworld, but less murderous, and with less involvement in the story. You get to be a part of the story in different adventures, but you’re not the captain at the helm of the ship.
The spaceship "ride" starts at $4,800 for two people, $5,300 for three, and costs nearly $6,000 for four people, for two nights. And it sounds like the ultimate experience for a Star Wars fan. If you can afford it, that is.
