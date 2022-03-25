New LEGO Dioramas Make Plastic Star Wars Scenes Part of Your Living Room Decor

It’s probably safe to say that for most of us adults, LEGOs are not toys to be played around with. Sure, one does play with the tiny plastic bricks while assembling them into whatever shape they’re meant to be assembled in, but once that is done, the only thing left to do is admire the work of art for all eternity.
While that’s easy to do with mostly all LEGO standalone builds, enacting scenes from whatever aspect of human creation is a bit more complicated, as there aren’t all that many official LEGO dioramas out there. Sure, some can work around this, given enough talent and ideas, but that doesn’t apply to most of us.
It is for this majority that LEGO cooked up three amazing Star Wars-themed dioramas, bringing to life, in our living rooms and even offices, events from A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back.
The first is called Death Star Trench Run, and deals in tiny specks of plastic with some events in A New Hope, recreating the chase between Darth Vader’s forces and Luke Skywalker as the latter was moving in to destroy the Death Star. For $59.99, it provides the perfect backdrop for a simulated fight between a TIE Advanced fighter and two TIE fighters on one hand, and Luke Skywalker’s X-wing on the other.
The Death Star Trash Compactor enacts a scene from A New Hope’s Detention Block AA-23, where Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Chewbacca and Princess Leia had to escape the clutches of a… trash compactor. At $149,99, it offers the figures of said characters, but also moving walls and a dianoga’s head.
For $119,99, the Dagobah Jedi Training set recreates one of the iconic Empire Strikes Back scenes where Luke Skywalker, with the help of Yoda and R2-D2, learns to control the Force.
All three sets are already available for pre-order and will enter the LEGO portfolio on April 26.
