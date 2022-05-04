Lancia Stratos “FXX” Feels Like the Right Kind of Legendary Italian Restomod

For those who are new to the whole classic car culture and still need a brief introduction, all we can say is that Lancia Stratos was the type of sports vehicle that only served one purpose: to claim motorsport victories. And yet, it also naturally became a street legend…
Officially known as the Lancia Stratos HF (as in “High Fidelity”), it covered itself with gold laurels from the likes of 1974, ’75, and ’76 WRC titles, 1974 Targa Florio, three winning editions of Giro d'Italia (automobilistico), and some five Tour de France Automobile victories. Need more? Well, the Stradale version has become an invaluable collectible, thanks to its racing counterpart’s pedigree, but also due to the Bertone styling and its proper use of the Ferrari Dino V6 engine.
Naturally, that has transformed the Lancia Stratos (even the name has an otherworldly ring to it, right?) into a major darling of both the real world and the virtual realm of automotive pixel masters. The latest to remember that playing with the iconic model “in between some more interesting work” is always in order was London, UK-based virtual artist Al Yasid, better known as al.yasid on social media.
Unfortunately, this is not yet another member of his recent off-duty CGI nature series – or rather, not yet anyway. Instead, his gorgeous idea for a potential legendary Italian car restomod is called “Stratos FXX” and dwells around the insipid premises of a humble, grayish digital studio setup. Oh well, that gives us fewer distractions and more focus time to ogle at the dark green wonder.
It is a Lancia Stratos, all right. Albeit, it also comes with influences from the titular Ferrari FXX (itself based on the 2005 Ferrari Enzo) high-performance, track-only developmental prototype. And it also gives the feeling that it could deploy a pair of wings and take off into the sunset with a roar at a CGI moment’s notice.
Alas, it will probably forever remain just another wishful thinking idea – unless someone with a death wish for his/her bank account does not come forth and tries a real-world build…
