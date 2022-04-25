Luke Skywalker’s X-34 Landspeeder Made of Plastic Bricks Coming Out on May 4

For all the alien worlds it brought to life, the Star Wars universe will forever be cherished in some circles for the vehicles it created. From the space-going battleships to the walking metal elephants, there’s a little something for everyone.
The roster of vehicles created for Star Wars does have its stars, like the Imperial TIE fighters or the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy, the Millennium Falcon, but there are others that, even if they had a fleeting presence in the series, could still inspire people, especially given how they’ve been owned by famous characters.
Like, say, the X-34 Landspeeder, a version of which Luke Skywalker was riding around in A New Hope, going about his farm business on Tatooine, or looking for R2-D2.
This machine is not pivotal for the plot, as it got sold as Luke was trying to set off to Alderaan, but was considered important enough for the people over at LEGO for them to make it a presence in the Ultimate Collector Series (UCS), which also includes the said Falcon, an A-Wing, a Republic Gunship, and the AT-AT.
The Landspeeder, which comes complete with an exclusive C-3PO and Luke minifigures (the latter complete with lightsaber), comes in 1,890 plastic pieces, and when put together it ends up measuring almost half a meter long (19 inches).
As with any LEGO piece of this kind, it’s highly detailed, down to the two-seater cockpit, the exposed turbine engine, and the curved cockpit windscreen.
“We’ve ensured no detail has been forgotten and have even included some of the scratches. The finished product makes an incredible display and is the perfect addition to the UCS collection,” said about the new arrival set designer César Carvalhosa Soares.
Announced last week, the LEGO X-34 Landspeeder will become available for VIP members on May 1st, and three days later for the general public. Depending on where you’re located, LEGO is asking $199.99, £174.99 or €199.99 for one of these beauties.
