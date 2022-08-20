1,832-Mile 1990 Ferrari F40 in Mint Condition Sells for Record-Breaking Price at Auction

Ferrari designed the F40 over three decades ago as a track-focused supercar that could also meet the basic requirements for public road travel. The Italians nailed it and made a legend. Now, a one-owner low-mileage 1990 model has been sold at a Gooding&Company Pebble Beach auction for an unprecedented price. Here’s everything you need to know.
This particular Ferrari F40 is one of the 213 models made for the U.S. with the needed specifications right from the factory. It had multiple owners since it was new, but it didn’t see much of the country. With only 1,832 miles (2,948 kilometers) on the odometer, the supercar still managed to win a couple of impressive prizes like the 100-Point Platinum Award at the 2021 FCA Annual Experience, the Coppa GT, or the Coppa Bella Macchina.
The amazing prancing horse-carrying unit is powered by a twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V8 that puts out 477 HP (484 PS). The power is managed by a five-speed manual gearbox and is sent to the rear wheels only. Back in its glory days, the F40 was establishing the absolute record for road speed – 201 mph (323 kph).
The driver of the F40 always got a visceral experience while driving the car. The interior was truly spartan, only focused on performance and no other distractions.
The new owner paid $3,965,000 with the premium included and got a legendary Ferrari in exceptional condition. It even has the factory-original data plates and the correct country code for the U.S. market on the suspension arms. The seller also included the warranty book, owner’s manual, and dealer directory.
This exquisite Ferrari F40 left the collection of Bob Scholefield based in California in 2007, but it remained in the state. A year later, the supercar was moved to Florida, where it found itself another owner.
This time, the buyer had his own Ferrari-trained technician who carefully performed a thorough service. Their work has been confirmed by Ferrari last year with four prestigious awards, according to the auction house.
Even though it went over the estimated amount by a decent margin, the gorgeous F40 is still no match for the 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe, which got away for $143,000,000 back in May. Before the Germans brought their heavy guns, Ferrari held the record for the most expensive car ever sold at an auction. The Ferrari 250 GTO fetched $70 million four years ago.
WOW! Showing just 1,832 miles when catalogued, this 1990 #Ferrari F40 has just #SOLD for a record-breaking $3,965,000. Would you drive it or store it? #PebbleBeachAuctions pic.twitter.com/g8PObi0YB7— Gooding & Company (@goodingandco) August 20, 2022