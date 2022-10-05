Marconi Museum Features Iconic $2 Million Ferrari F40 and Sultan of Brunei One-Offs

Having a collection of rare cars and dedicating it to charity isn’t something any car enthusiasts would do, but John Marconi and his family did it. The Marconi Automotive Museum is a $60 million car collection in Orange County, CA, that features iconic muscle cars, Supercars, and a couple of TV show cars.
If you have been following our pieces and caught a glimpse of this story last week – this is part two.
The folks at AutotopiaLA were lucky enough to get a chance to walk through and even ride shotgun in a couple of cars in this rare collection. In their latest upload, they focused on Marconi Automotive Museum’s supercars.
The Marconi’s must love Ferraris. Besides the classic muscle cars that occupy most of the space, the Museum also features a collection of some of the most iconic models from the house of the Prancing Horse.
One of the iconic Ferraris in their collection is a red 1985 Testarossa (it’s a customer car from Premier Auto). Next to it is a Testarossa 512, and to its right a Ferrari 355.
“The 355 came out obviously right after the 348. We had just won the US and the world championships at the 348 challenge. I was standing there with Piero Ferrari and Luca Cordero di Montezemolo who was president of Ferrari and Fiat World. I am sitting in the Ferrari factory, and he goes Mr. Marconi, how would you like to prepare your car. So I custom ordered the car right there,” Marconi revealed.
The Museum also features a Ferrari Mondial, Daytona, Dino, and an F12. Another iconic unit of the collection is a Ferrari F50. According to Marconi, the F50 is an all-carbon car with a de-tuned F1 V12 underneath. The Museum also features two one-off Ferraris built for the Sultan of Brunei, including a 1996 Ferrari 456 Spider.
The gem of the Museum is a $2 million twin-turbo Ferrari F40. It’s been in the family for 30 years. Sean of AutotopiaLA got the chance to ride shotgun in this rare car. You can catch all that action and more in the video below.
